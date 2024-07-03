Pro-LGBT politicians in Poland introduce bill to legalize same-sex unions

The draft bill aims to introduce same-sex unions within Poland, allowing male-male and female-female 'couples' to share a joint surname, enjoy the tax status of married couples, and have the right to assume the care of each party’s children in the event of his or her death.

(LifeSiteNews) — The LGBT lobby has divided Poland’s mostly left-wing coalition government.

A draft bill proposing same-sex unions, recently introduced by the Nowa Lewica (“New Left”) part of Poland’s ruling coalition government, has split the government of Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

The draft bill aims to introduce same-sex unions within Poland, allowing male-male and female-female “couples” to share a joint surname, enjoy the tax status of married couples, and have the right to assume the care of each party’s children in the event of his or her death.

Representing a small minority in the traditionally Catholic country, Nowa Lewica supports “social justice, environmental protection, and LGBT+ rights,” according to an article by Metro.co.uk. In 2023, the party said that it wants “full marriage equality [sic] and civil unions,” and in 2020 it tabled an earlier draft introducing same-sex “marriages,” according to a report by Euractiv.

However, the agrarian Polish People’s Party (PSL/EPP), a member of the multi-party Third Way, another partner in the coalition headed by Tusk’s Civic Platform, has voiced resistance to various aspects of the draft bill. PSL leader and defense minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz dismissed the notion that homosexuals can care for a partner’s children.

“I will not vote in favor of same-sex marriages, and I will not vote for the adoption of children by LGBT couples,” he declared. “I will be against it; I have always said so clearly.”

Meanwhile, the leftist Poland 2050 (Renew) party, PSL’s partner in the Third Way alliance, has declared its support for the draft bill, with leader Szymon Holownia attempting to persuade Kosiniak-Kamysz to back the bill as well, The European Conservative reported.

Strikingly, Tusk’s Civic Platform has yet to adopt a clear stance regarding same-sex unions in months since Tusk assumed power. However, during a meeting in the town of Piła in northwest Poland last year, Tusk alluded to the complex process gender-confused people have to go through to legally change their gender:

“We have a draft bill prepared to significantly simplify court procedures for transsexual people,” he said.

During his election campaign, Tusk pledged that ushering in same-sex unions would be “one of the first decisions” he would make after taking office. The Polish politician, a former president of the European Council, also tried to convince voters that same-sex adoption would form part of his so-called “march to modernity.“

Nowa Lewica’s draft legislation accompanies a decree from the pro-LGBT European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) which ruled in favor of five same-sex couples suing for discrimination and demanded that Poland introduce civil unions. Previously, the same court managed to coerce the Italian government into acknowledging same sex partnerships in the Oliari v. Italy case in 2010.

The conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party, which lost power after the country’s 2023 elections, slammed the ECHR’s decree, contending that “the traditional concept of marriage as a union of a man and a woman constituted Poland’s social and legal heritage,”

Meanwhile, the Polish Constitution expressly protects marriage and the family. Article 18 reads: “Marriage, being a union of a man and a woman, as well as the family, motherhood and parenthood, shall be placed under the protection and care of the Republic of Poland.”

The nationalist Konfederacja alliance has also denounced the legal recognition of same-sex partnerships. The party’s co-leader, Krzysztof Bosak, has pointed out that such an innovation would be surplus to requirement. “Most issues, like the access to medical information, can be legally solved in many other ways,” he said.

In related news, Poland’s first “queer” museum, which will apparently detail the history of homosexuality in the country, is scheduled to open later this year in Warsaw with the support of the municipal authorities.

“This museum is very important for Warsaw because it tells the story of Warsaw’s identity,” said deputy mayor Aldona Machnowska-Góra, according to the Notes from Poland website. “Warsaw is also a city with a queer history and a queer identity.”

Since 2019, Warsaw’s Equality [sic] Parade has been organized with the support of the city’s present mayor, Rafał Trzaskowski, who participates in the march. In 2024, ministers from Poland’s new leftist government joined him there.

Nevertheless, the President of Poland remains Andrzej Duda, a devout Catholic, who currently has the right to veto bills.

