Pro-LGBT Republican Peter Meijer announces bid for Michigan’s US Senate seat

Peter Meijer voted to impeach President Donald Trump and codify same-sex 'marriage' during his only term in the U.S. House of Representatives; he was defeated by primary challenger John Gibbs in the 2022 midterms.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan (LifeSiteNews) — Pro-LGBT Republican Peter Meijer has announced he is running for the United States Senate.

Meijer, 35, infamously served a single term in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2021 to 2023 for Michigan’s third district, which was redrawn last year, resulting in pro-abortion Democrat Hillary Scholten being elected. Former Republican President Gerald Ford was the area’s congressman for several decades before succeeding Richard Nixon as president in the 1970s.

During his time in office, Meijer, who repeatedly boasted about his vaccination status, was a frequent guest on CNN, where he shared his “expertise” on foreign affairs, often pushing globalist talking points and belittling those who warned about the dangers of COVID shots, though he did oppose federal mandates for businesses. He would also criticize President Donald Trump and his America First agenda.

Many pundits agree that Meijer’s decision to join with nine other Republicans to impeach Trump ensured his defeat to primary challenger John Gibbs 52 to 48 percent. Interestingly enough, Meijer, who has close ties to the wealthy DeVos family, recently said Trump should be allowed to appear on the ballot for president in 2024.

Michigan’s Democratic U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow announced in January she would not be seeking reelection. She has filled the role since 2001. Gary Peters, also a Democrat, has been serving with Stabenow since 2015.

Democrats in the state have rallied behind pro-abortion Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin of the Detroit area as their presumptive nominee. Campaign records reveal she has raised approximately $8.8 million dollars. A former CIA staffer, Slotkin, who is Jewish, worked in the Defense Department under President Barack Obama. She has been a member of the House since 2019.

Meijer joins a crowded field of over six candidates in the GOP primary. Former congressman and one-time FBI agent Mike Rogers is believed to be among the frontrunners. Both Meijer and Rogers have strong connections to the intelligence community. Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig is also in the race. Craig sought the Michigan governorship in 2022 but was disqualified from the ballot.

According to the Daily Caller, an Emerson College survey conducted in August showed Rogers leading all candidates with around 12 percent of the vote while Meijer garnered 9 percent. The survey also found Slotkin beating Meijer, Rogers and Craig “by 6 points, 7 points and 7 points, respectively, in hypothetical head-to-head matchups.”

Meijer’s name is likely well known to persons living in the Midwest, as there are over 200 Meijer superstores in the region. Peter’s great-grandfather founded the company in the 1930s. His father, Hank, is worth an estimated $16.5 billion dollars. Before entering public life, Meijer served in Afghanistan.

Despite his family’s notoriety, Meijer is largely seen as a traitor to the Michigan GOP’s conservative base. The party’s official X (formerly Twitter) account posted on Monday that “Peter Meijer voted to impeach President Trump. Remember that.” The post was quickly deleted, however, with the Michigan GOP blaming an “over-zealous intern” for sharing it.

Regardless, Meijer’s relationship with the party nationally also appears strained. Jason Thielman, who serves as the executive director of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, has said that Meijer “isn’t viable in a primary election, and there’s worry that if Meijer were nominated, the base would not be enthused in the general election.”

Josh Mercer, vice president and co-founder of CatholicVote.org, told LifeSite Monday that he holds similar views.

“Peter Meijer would be a horrible senator for Michigan. Meijer voted to enshrine so-called same-sex ‘marriage’ into law,” he said.

Meijer indeed has supported a number of pro-homosexual laws. Although sporting an “A” rating from the pro-life Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, Meijer voted for the deceptively named “Respect for Marriage Act” in 2022. The measure codified homosexual unions as a form of “marriage.” Meijer was also a co-sponsor of the Fairness for All Act, which would have persons prevented “discrimination” based on sexual orientation and “gender identity.” He was also endorsed by Trump adviser Ric Grenell and the pro-homosexual Log Cabin Republicans in his 2020 congressional race.

So proud to announce our endorsement by ⁦@LogCabinGOP⁩ with West Mich native ⁦@RichardGrenell⁩ at our #MI03 Quonset Hut in downtown GR! While Dems embrace #CancelCulture, the ⁦@GOP⁩ has become a party that celebrates diversity and inclusion. pic.twitter.com/DfAEzNKkr5 — Peter Meijer (@VoteMeijer) October 19, 2020

Mercer further told LifeSite that Meijer’s entrance could actually harm the more liberal wing of the Michigan GOP.

“The establishment Republicans had already decided on their favorite candidate: Mike Rogers, even though he’s been out of Congress for a decade. It’s possible that Rogers and Meijer could end up splitting the moderate vote, thereby opening up a path for a conservative candidate,” he said.

Primary elections for the GOP and Democratic races for Michigan’s U.S. Senate will be held August 6, 2024. The race has been categorized as “lean Democrat” by the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics.

Considered a critical swing state for presidential elections, Michigan has veered left in recent years. In 2022, the Michigan State House, State Senate, and governorship all came under Democrat control for the first time in nearly 40 years, resulting in many pro-abortion and pro-LGBT policies being enacted.

