Pro-LGBT Swiss bishop walks back threat to punish priests for refusing to sign heterodox document

CHUR, Switzerland (LifeSiteNews) — Pro-LGBT Bishop Joseph Bonnemain has backpedaled on earlier statements and said he will tolerate the refusal by faithful priests to sign a heterodox code of conduct.

Last year, the bishop of Chur issued a code of conduct officially aimed at preventing sexual abuse and demanded all clergy in his diocese sign it. However, a group of faithful priests refused to sign the document because they saw it as an attempt “to implant LGBT ideology in the Church under the guise of preventing sexual assault.”

In 2022, Bonnemain said during the presentation of the heterodox code of conduct that “If someone remains resistant to change, (…) you eventually have to say to that person, ‘You’re not suitable to work in the church,’” insinuating that he would dismiss defiant priests from their duties if they refused to sign the document.

After the group of at least 43 priests and deacons remained steadfast in their commitment to Church teaching, Bonnemain has reversed his stance and said he will tolerate their decision.

“It’s about the personal conduct of the priests and not just a signature — and the conduct of all of them is impeccable,” Bonnemain said in an interview with a regional news outlet.

“They have some trouble with a few points because they think they are not in line with the teaching of the Church,” he stated.

“But there is no contradiction with doctrine,” the Swiss bishop claimed.

Contrary to Bonnemain’s claim, the heterodox code of conduct does contain passages that are incompatible with Catholic teaching.

In one of these passages, priests must agree to “refrain from sweeping negative assessments of allegedly unbiblical behavior based on sexual orientation.”

The group of faithful priests noted in a statement that this would prevent them from “proclaim[ing] the Church’s teaching on homosexuality as stated in the Catechism of the Catholic Church (CCC).”

The CCC teaches that “homosexual acts are intrinsically disordered,” “contrary to the natural law,” and can be approved “under no circumstances.”

Priests who commit themselves to the new code would also have to agree “not to actively take up topics related to sexuality, and to refrain from offensive questioning about intimate life and relationship status” when engaging in pastoral conversations.

“This also applies to conversations I [i.e. the priest] have as a supervisor,” the code adds.

According to the priests who issued the first statement against the new code in April 2022, this would prevent priests from asking necessary questions for marriage preparation, which are there to ensure, among other things, that the future spouses agree with the Church’s teaching that marriage is a “sacramental community of life and love between a man and a woman.”

The priests who refused to sign the code acknowledged that prevention of sexual abuse is important. “The Chur Circle of Priests firmly supports the cause of abuse prevention,” they wrote in their latest statement. However, they reiterated that they cannot support “the implementation of LGBTQ concerns that contradict the Magisterium of the Catholic Church” contained in the document.

The code of conduct was developed by the two “preventions officers” of the Diocese of Chur, Karin Iten and Stefan Loppacher. Iten, a laywoman, has publicly stated that “legal pornography” should not be “demonized” and can be used in “moderation.” Bonnemain failed to correct Iten for her statements despite the Catholic Church’s clear condemnations of all forms of pornography (cf. CCC 2354).

Stefan Loppacher is a former Catholic priest who now openly lives in a romantic relationship with a woman.

Heterodox bishop who enjoys the trust of Pope Francis

Pope Francis appointed Bonnemain as bishop of Chur in February 2021 as a “bridge builder.”

The Vatican has recently appointed the pro-LGBT Bonnemain to investigate five former and current Swiss bishops accused of covering up sexual abuse cases in their diocese, providing further evidence that Bonnemain enjoys Francis’ trust.

The Opus Dei bishop has shown a tendency to be lenient with dissenters from Church teaching, evidenced by his meek “punishment” of two women who attempted to concelebrate at a Catholic Mass and his failure to correct Iten’s public endorsement of “legal pornography.”

Bonnemain is well-known for his heterodox positions. The Swiss prelate supports same-sex unions and knowingly gave Holy Communion to non-Catholics during his ordination ceremony.

He furthermore abolished the office of exorcist in his diocese last year, saying there are “normal solutions” for most problems and that he has “never been confronted with a person” that needed a major exorcism.

