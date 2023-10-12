Pro-LGBT teacher Paolo De Buono announces departure from Toronto Catholic school board

Paolo De Buono claims that the TCDSB is not 'safe' for teachers who preach LGBT values.

TORONTO (LifeSiteNews) — LGBT activist Paolo De Buono has stepped away from his teaching position within the Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB).

De Buono himself made the announcement today on one of his X (formerly Twitter) accounts while alleging that the TCDSB is not “safe” for a variety of people.

I confirm that I’ve left the TCDSB. The TCDSB (Canada’s largest Catholic board) is not safe for teachers who intently & openly teach inclusively for 2SLGBTQI+ students & is not a safe place for 2SLGBTQI+ students & staff bc of its deep systemic homophobia & transphobia. – Paolo — The-Rainbow-Room (@thera1nbowroom) October 12, 2023

The notoriously heterodox De Buono had previously signaled on the Linked In platform his availability to work elsewhere, claiming:

Hi everyone – I am looking for a new role and would appreciate your support. My current workplace (the Toronto Catholic District School Board) is not a safe workplace for me, having been an active advocate for inclusion for 2SLGBTQI+ students. Thank you in advance for any connections, advice, or opportunities you can offer. #OpenToWork

De Buono lost a human rights complaint against the TCDSB on September 15 after claiming he had been discriminated against by the board.

Robert Patchett, the vice chair of the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario (HRTO) said, “In the circumstances of this case, I am not satisfied that the applicant has provided a factual basis beyond the bald assertion that establishes a link to the alleged conduct and an enumerated ground under the Code”

RELATED: Pro-LGBT teacher Paolo De Buono loses discrimination lawsuit against Toronto Catholic school board

De Buono’s last known teaching position was at the St. Antoine Daniel Catholic Elementary School.

RELATED: Canadian Catholic school teacher brags that his students are not allowed to say there are 2 genders

Using a variety of Twitter (now X) accounts, including one called “Stop The Catholic Harm,” among other social media, De Buono has for years advertised his activities promoting LGBT ideology to children and denounced Catholic doctrines concerning marriage, the family, and the priesthood.

The elementary school teacher stated publicly that he would not permit the Archbishop of Toronto to quote such teachings from the Catechism in his classroom; De Buono said this would go against his students’ “human rights.” De Buono is not known to have received any reprimand from the archdiocese, even after his public mockery of Jesus and the Blessed Virgin Mary on X, depicting the former as transgender and the latter with a “Pride” flag halo.

RELATED: Toronto Catholic teacher tells new archbishop not to affirm Church teaching on sexuality in his class

According to De Buono’s sister Divina, who was recently interviewed by LifeSiteNews, the LGBT activist was brought up Catholic but began to question his faith as a teenager. After a heated argument with a parish priest, De Buono left the practice of Catholicism and enrolled as a student in the California university of the then cult-like Worldwide Church of God. His Linked In profile indicates that he worked as a lawyer and family mediator for several years before becoming, in 2013, an elementary school teacher.

In 2021, the “Canadian Atheist” website nominated De Buono as a candidate for its “Person of the Year” award.

LifeSiteNews has called both the TCDSB’s media relations and director of education and is awaiting a response.

Share











