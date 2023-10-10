Pro-LGBT teacher Paolo De Buono loses discrimination lawsuit against Toronto Catholic school board

The Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario found no evidence of reprisals on the part of the school board and the teacher could not point out a single right of his that the board infringed upon.

TORONTO (LifeSiteNews) — Pro-LGBT Catholic teacher Paolo De Buono lost a lawsuit against the Toronto school board after alleging that he was discriminated against him because of his advocacy.

On September 15, Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario (HRTO) vice chair Robert Patchett dismissed a human rights complaint filed against the TCDSB by De Buono, a Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB) teacher.

“In the circumstances of this case, I am not satisfied that the applicant has provided a factual basis beyond the bald assertion that establishes a link to the alleged conduct and an enumerated ground under the Code,” Patchett said in a ruling.

“The Tribunal does not have jurisdiction over general allegations of unfairness unless the unfairness is connected, in whole or in part, to one of the grounds specifically set out in Part One of the Code,” he continued.

De Buono, who prides himself on pushing the LGBT agenda in the classroom, had alleged that TCDSB created a “poisoned work environment” for him because of his LGBT advocacy and the fact that he openly disagrees with Church teachings.

He further alleged that TCDSB’s decision not to label a diversity club as a human rights-focused one amounted to discrimination. De Buono claimed that TCDSB denied him the opportunity to speak at committee meetings and form a diversity club because of his association with LGBT-identifying students.

However, Patchett declared that, according to the submissions, it appears that De Buono “merely disagrees with the decisions taken by the Respondent regarding the [LGBT] students.”

Patchett pointed out that an applicant must do more than merely assert that he was discriminated against; he must provide factual evident to link the respondent’s conduct to the discrimination he allegedly faced.

Patchett declared that De Buono failed to establish that TCDSB’s actions were reprisals against him. He further stated that De Buono could not point out a single right of his that TCDSB infringed upon.

While De Buono claimed he was discriminated against by TCDSB, he failed to explain how this related to claiming or enforcing a right under the Ontario Human Rights Code.

Accordingly, Patchett declared that he was unsatisfied with De Buono’s application and dismissed the case.

Despite being a nominally “Catholic” teacher, De Buono refuses to teach his students that marriage is between one man and one woman, despite the clear teaching of the Catechism of the Catholic Church.

Last September, he took it upon himself to inform a visiting Catholic priest that telling students what the Catholic Church teaches about marriage is not permitted.

According to an email posted by De Buono, he informed the priest that if he spoke about the Church’s position on homosexuality during a school Mass, De Buono would “stand up and note loudly (so my students can hear clearly) why what you said was discriminatory.”

In June, he bragged that students are not allowed to say there are only two genders in his classroom.

A recent LSNTV episode highlights De Buono’s relentless push of LGBT propaganda in schools, making him a contender for the world’s most extreme and outspoken pro-LGBT teacher in a Catholic school.

