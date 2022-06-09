Pro-life 18-year-old wins Republican primary in Montana

HELENA, Montana (LifeSiteNews) – A pro-life 18-year-old has won Montana’s Republican primary.
Last night, pro-life, pro-family, and pro-freedom Kaitlyn Ruch won the Republican nomination for state representative for House District 84 in the Montana State Legislature. The general election will be in November.
“Thank you to everyone who turned out to vote yesterday,” Ruch wrote on an Instagram post. “It is important now more than ever to continue our campaign full speed ahead to flip this seat blue to red come November 8th.”
Students for Life Action, which endorsed her campaign, congratulated Ruch on her victory over Facebook, saying, “Congratulations to Kaitlyn Ruch, President of Helena Students for Life & SFLAction Montana State Captain, on winning her Republican Primary for Montana House District 84!”
“While she still has a competitive general election ahead of her, she passed a major hurdle in her effort to be the youngest State Representative in Montana!” the post continued, “SFLAction students & staff joined Kaitlyn in visiting over a thousand homes & sending thousands of calls and texts to educate voters on candidates who will defend Life in law!”
According to her website, the teenager was named “The Distinguished Young Woman of Montana” for 2022 and plans to represent Montana in competing for the title “Distinguished Young Woman of America.”
Ruch has been an advocate for the unborn since she learned that she and her younger brother were adopted.
In addition to being an official Students for Life of America Ambassador, Ruch is the president and founder of Helena Students for Life, the largest youth-led pro-life organization in the city of Helena.
As the Montana Public Policy captain for Students for Life Action, Ruch “leads lobbying efforts and testifies for Pro-Life legislation at the state Capitol,” her profile states.
At a time of global instability, nuclear tensions and war in Europe, the US Armed Forces have embarrassed themselves by taking a time-out to promote "Pride Month" among the watching world.
This wrongheaded preoccupation with the LGBT ideology across society is weakening our country in a number of ways, not least as it undermines the bedrock of society - the family.
Marking the start of Gay Pride Month this week, the US Marines tweeted an image of a military helmet with 6 bullets in LGBT rainbow colors and the words "ready to serve" written on it.
Many responses highlighted the foolishness of an army, who wish to be feared, promoting such ideologies.
June 1, 2022
June 2, 2022
This comparison of recruitment videos from the Chinese, Russian and US armies shows how the LGBT ideology has infiltrated our country and taken military focus away from strength on the battlefield.
How can the U.S. be respected as a super-power by our enemies if we continue to make our armed forces more effeminate, being prouder of the rainbow flag than the Stars and Stripes?
The woke agenda of normalizing LGBT behaviors among children, adults and the armed forces is a war on reality, as more and more young people find themselves confused about their gender, their attractions, and even what the purpose of sex is.
Our Air Force's success has literally nothing to do with the subjective sense of sexual fulfillment of its members https://t.co/00D99yQY2p— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 1, 2022
To understand how pervasive the LGBT ideology is, consider this: only 1.3% of those born before 1946 identified as LGBT in March 2021, compared to a whopping 15% of young people born between 1997-2002.
Mainstream media, educational institutions, politicians, and even some of the armed forces are conditioning the public to believe this is normal and healthy - it's not.
While all people must be respected, not all behaviors should be celebrated or condoned, lest society become decadent, degenerate and too selfish to make sacrifices.
The need for virtue both in society and the armed forces is great, in order to strengthen this country's ability to choose what is good and defend it.
In choosing to promote sexual behaviors and gender identities that are not based in nature, the armed forces have chosen vice instead of virtue.
Promoting the sexual revolution and other fashionable trends will have consequences, one of them being the decline of true and good men and women willing to stand by their families, their country and their flag during times of hardship.
As a politician, Ruch focuses on preserving the right to life of the unborn, stating, “It’s simple. Every human life is precious and deserving of protection in law. I am proud to have seen the progress made in the 2021 Legislative session with protecting Life, but there is still more work to be done.”
“As a young female, I am the target market of the abortion industry,” Ruch added. “While anyone can do a great job at bringing pro-life legislation onto the floor of our state house, my unique perspective as a young, adopted, Montana woman will help push this life-saving legislation above and beyond.”
Ruch is also pro-freedom, seeking to limit the size of government and preserve Second Amendment rights.
She is keenly interested in the future of Montana, saying, “As a young person and recent graduate, it breaks my heart to see so many of my peers packing up to move out of state, with no plans of ever returning.”
“Our biggest export should never be our children!” she continued.
“More needs to be done to encourage young Montanans to live, work, and raise their families here for a prosperous and bright future.”