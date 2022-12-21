News

Pro-life activist explains the movement’s biggest challenge in 2023 and how to overcome it

On this week's episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon sits down with Dr. John Seago, president of Texas Right to Life. The two discuss how Texas' heartbeat abortion ban is saving many unborn lives each day, what the pro-life movement should be doing better in 2023, and much more.
LifeSiteNews
staff
LifeSiteNews staff
This is the last episode of the calendar year 2022. Have a very Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

The Van Maren Showis hosted on numerous platforms, including Spotify, SoundCloud, YouTube, iTunes, and Google Play.

For a full listing of episodes, and to subscribe to various channels, visit our Acast webpage here.

