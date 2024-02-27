Pro-life activists facing threats, violence outside Planned Parenthood in North Carolina

According to pro-life watchdog group Operation Rescue, there has been an uptick in violent acts against peaceful pro-life sidewalk counselors in front of the Planned Parenthood facility in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

In November, sidewalk counselors say a man drove by and waved a handgun at them as they prayed. That same man returned in December, stopping in front of the abortion business and arguing with some of the prayer warriors outside. Witnesses say he made a motion in his car as if he were going to retrieve something from a glovebox, which they feared was the gun, as he asked them, “Do you want to meet God today?”

These actions were reported to the police, and the man was arrested.

Most recently, on February 2, a man jumped out of a car and tore down a pro-life banner that was placed on the lawn, screaming and yelling expletives the entire time. He took half of the banner with him as he drove away in his vehicle.

Volunteers from the pro-life group Love Life often stands outside the Planned Parenthood praying for and offering support to abortion-minded women who may be visiting the facility.

“We aren’t always sure what triggers people to act this way. We are here providing options for women in a very loving and kind way,” said Angela Sarvis, Sidewalk Outreach Director for Love Life. “We want to make sure every person knows that there are options besides abortion and that we won’t abandon them but walk them through the pregnancy and after. We are offering help, hope, love and Jesus.”

Operation Rescue President Troy Newman noted that these violent acts are increasing even as women inside the facility are being put at risk; in 2023, this particular Planned Parenthood sent four women to the hospital.

“These peaceful, prayerful citizens are risking their own safety to care for women who think a dangerous abortion clinic is their only option, while state officials do the bare minimum to investigate women being carted away with severe hemorrhaging,” said Newman.

