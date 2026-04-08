Pro-life actor Eduardo Verástegui says he no longer supports Trump

The Mexican producer withdrew support from President Donald Trump in response to his threat to annihilate an entire civilization.

(LifeSiteNews) — Catholic actor and movie producer Eduardo Verástegui declared Tuesday that he no longer supports Donald Trump in response to the U.S. President’s threat to Iran that a “whole civilization will die tonight.”

“(T)oday I want to be clear: I will no longer support any politician who does not fully defend life, without exceptions,” Verástegui wrote in an X post directly responding to Trump’s ominous Tuesday Truth Social post.

My mission and the most important cause I have been fighting for over many years is the defense of the unborn. That is why, for years, I supported the Republican Party, because, although imperfect, it has held a firmer stance in defense of the unborn child than the vision… pic.twitter.com/QYQa1OO1Om — Eduardo Verástegui (@EVerastegui) April 7, 2026



Verástegui, star of the pro-life movie Bella and producer of Sound of Freedom, stressed that his most important mission in life has been “defense of the unborn.”

“That is why, for years, I supported the Republican Party, because, although imperfect, it has held a firmer stance in defense of the unborn child than the vision promoted by the Democratic Party,” wrote Verástegui, adding that more lives could be saved under Trump than under Joe Biden or Kamala Harris.

“But I must also tell the full truth: the Republican movement, even under the leadership of Donald Trump, is not 100% pro-life,” he continued.

“I offer an apology to God for the times when, in trying to support ‘the cause,’ I ended up compromising on something so fundamental. Because, although no one is perfect, we can and must order our priorities … and the defense of the unborn is, for me, the number one priority,” the producer wrote.

Verástegui also expressed disappointment in Trump’s leadership due to the potential cover-up of individuals named in the Epstein files and the lack of consequences for those implicated in the files.

He went on to denounce Trump’s threat of devastation to Iran.

“The recent message from the president regarding Iran is something that, as a Catholic, I cannot support or justify. One cannot speak lightly about the possible destruction of an entire civilization,” he said.

“Let us pray for his conversion … and for peace in the world,” he concluded.

Verástegui is not the only prominent Catholic to denounce Trump’s threat as a violation of respect for life.

Catholic philosopher Edward Feser on Tuesday urged pro-life Trump supporters to condemn the president’s threat: “Christians who loudly condemned the assault on innocent life until Trump began to support abortion pills and IVF, what will it take for you finally to put your principles over politics, if not a threat that a ‘civilization will die tonight’? Just how seared are your consciences?”

“This is NOT a just war,” Catholic author and podcaster Dr. Taylor Marshall commented.

“A whole civilization will die tonight…” This is NOT a just war. pic.twitter.com/g89pmQgruP — Dr Taylor Marshall™️ (@TaylorRMarshall) April 7, 2026



Pope Leo XIV has also called Trump’s threat “unacceptable.”

JUST IN: As he left Castel Gandolfo this evening, Pope Leo XIV gave a brief statement to journalists regarding U.S. President Donald Trump’s assertion that “a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again” if Iran does not open the Strait of Hormuz.… https://t.co/VpdQWv5WoN — Diane Montagna (@dianemontagna) April 7, 2026



Trump has since said a “double-sided CEASEFIRE” with Iran had been agreed after conversations that included Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir.

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