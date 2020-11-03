Pro-life actor urges his fellow Hispanics to vote for Trump

November 3, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Eduardo Verastegui, the pro-life actor and star of the movie Bella, has released an election day video calling on his fellow Hispanics to vote to President Donald Trump because of his record of defending unborn children.

Recorded in Spanish, with English subtitles, the Mexican actor lists his reasons for supporting Trump. You can watch the video here.

“I support President Trump for defending to right to live of unborn babies,” Verastegui says.

“In the U.S. more than a million babies are aborted each year, 22% of them are Latino boys and girls,” he continues.

The pro-life actor highlights Trump’s record of cutting funding for the abortion industry and his administration’s declaration at the United Nations that there is no international right to abortion.

Verastegui also stresses Trump’s impact on the prosperity of Hispanic Americans, saying that “Trump created more than 3 million Hispanic jobs and increased the rate of Hispanic ownership.”

“This is facts and not words,” Verastegui concludes before urging viewers to vote for Trump.

— Article continues below Petition —