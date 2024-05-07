Pro-life ad appears on transit buses after group prevails in legal wrangling with Ontario city

After over a year of legal battles, the City of Hamilton admitted lacked the legal grounds to reject an ad to bring awareness to sex-selective abortion in Canada.

HAMILTON, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — A pro-life advertisement is running on the side of Hamilton buses after over a year of legal battles with the city.

In April, the Association for Reformed Political Action Canada (APRA)’s pro-life ad appeared on the side of the public transit buses after the City of Hamilton admitted it lacked the legal grounds to reject the pro-life advertising purchase.

“So exciting to see these bus ads going back up on Hamilton city buses this week!” pro-life organization We Need A Law celebrated in a Facebook post.

“Thankful for the successful court case that made it possible for us to continue sharing the pro-life message against sex-selective abortion,” it continued.

The advertisement features four images: a woman, two young girls, and a female baby in the womb. The caption of the ad reads, “We’re for women’s rights,” with the word “hers” under the picture of each woman.

The ad was part of APRA’s initiative to bring awareness to sex-selective abortion in Canada.

“We need an abortion law that is in line with Canada’s assisted reproduction law — a law that says a pre-born child cannot be aborted because of his or her sex,” APRA declared.

In 2023, Hamilton refused to run the ad, claiming it was misleading as the pronoun “her” implied the unborn baby was considered a person under the law.

Accordingly, in March 2023, APRA took the City of Hamilton to court. However, just a week before the scheduled arguments at Ontario’s Divisional Court, the City of Hamilton admitted that it did not consider the Charter of Rights and Freedoms in its decision to reject the ad.

“In light of the Respondent City’s concession that it did not provide adequate reasons … the Court granted the application for judicial review, quashed the decision of the City, and remitted the matter back for proper consideration by the City,” Justice Paul B. Schabas wrote for a three-judge panel.

This is hardly the first time Hamilton has attempted to censor pro-life and pro-family advertisement. In 2018, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice ruled in favor of the Christian Heritage Party of Canada, which wanted to run a political ad highlighting the party’s pro-family views.

Similarly, in 2009, Hamilton decided to lift a ban on pro-life posters on its buses and transit shelters after Hamilton Right to Life filed a human rights complaint.

