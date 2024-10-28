Pro-life ad before World Series Game 4 calls abortion ‘killing babies,’ shows photos of victims

The short pro-life ad before World Series Game 3 packs a powerful message, urging viewers to vote against radical pro-abortion ballot measures in 10 states and to oppose Kamala Harris because of her support for abortion up to birth.

(LifeSiteNews) — The Randall Terry presidential campaign has scheduled an ad to run during Tuesday night’s World Series Game 4 pregame show on Fox that will vividly display the horrific nature of abortion via a series of shocking photos of children killed in late-term abortions.

Though only 15 seconds long, the commercial packs a powerful message, urging viewers to vote against ballot measures in 10 states seeking to embed a “right” to abortion in state constitutions.

He also implores voters not to vote for Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, a strident supporter of abortion up until birth.

“Sorry to interrupt the World Series, but killing babies by abortion is on the ballot in 10 states,” begins Terry, wearing a Dodgers shirt as he tosses a baseball into a mitt.

He continues:

Jesus said, what we do to children, we do to Him. A vote for these laws, or Kamala, is a vote to kill Jesus in the womb.

Terry delivers his message as a series of five disturbing photos of aborted children are shown.

By the end of the ad, Terry is wearing a Yankees uniform shirt.

Viewer advisory: Video contains graphic images of aborted babies

Terry is a longtime pro-life activist who recently infuriated the broadcast world by running a pro-life commercial during The View comparing the show’s hosts to Nazis due to their promotion of abortion.

The World Series pregame commercial is likely to ignite a new firestorm among pro-abortion leftists.

So too will a second ad that will run this evening on ABC’s World News Tonight, honoring the pro-lifers put into federal prison by the Biden-Harris administration for peacefully protesting at abortion facilities, while also calling for the defeat of the ballot initiatives in 10 states.

“Nearly 20 innocent Americans are in federal prison for peacefully protesting abortion,” Terry says at the start of the ad, while showing the names and images of the jailed pro-life heroes whose stories have been reported extensively by LifeSiteNews.

“Abortion to the day of birth is on the ballot in these 10 states,” continues Terry in the ad, which names: Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New York, and South Dakota.

“Will we protect children, or murder them? … and imprison their defenders?” Terry asks.

“Jesus said if we harm a child, we’re better off drowned in the sea with a millstone around our neck,” he explains. “Jesus said what we do to babies, we do to Him.”

“A vote for these amendments, or this team, is a vote to kill Jesus in the womb,” Terry asserts in the ad while displaying a photo of Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris seated next to Biden-Harris administration Attorney General Merrick Garland.

The ad shines a light on the legal plights of Joan Bell, Coleman Boyd, Joel Curry, Jonathan Darnel, Eva Edl, Chester Gallagher, Rosemary “Herb” Geraghty, William Goodman, Dennis Green, Lauren Handy, John Hinshaw, Heather Idoni, Steven LeFamine, Jean Marshall, Justin Phillips, Paul Place, Paul Vaughn, Bevelyn Williams, Calvin Zastrow, and Eva Zastrow.

Because of the expense involved in producing and purchasing ad time on national television, the Terry campaign has announced a GiveSendGo page seeking assistance in being a voice for the unborn and for these incarcerated pro-lifers:

(The ads) will call on Christians who support Kamala to REPENT, and NOT vote for her. Here is the horrid truth: Over 50% of Catholics, 1/3 of Evangelicals, and 90% of Blacks (many who say they are against abortion) voted for Biden in 2020. If a small percentage of them repent, it could cause Kamala’s defeat. And it will put the plight of babies front and center in this election!

Editor’s note: This article is not an endorsement by LifeSiteNews for any political candidate for office.

