Pro-life Alaskan Senator wins re-election, gives Republicans 50 seats in Senate

November 11, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Republican Senator Dan Sullivan of Alaska has been projected to win a second term in the United States Senate against his pro-abortion opponent Al Gross.

According to The Hill, CNN and NBC called the race for Sullivan just before 10:00 AM EST.

Sullivan’s re-election secures 50 Republican seats in the Senate in the next Congress.

Now that Sullivan has secured his seat, Republican control of the senate will come down to run-offs in Georgia. The run-offs between incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R) and Rev. Raphael Warnock (D) and between incumbent Sen. David Perdue (R) and Jon Ossoff (D) will take place on January 5, 2021.

Republicans need to win one more seat to secure a majority in the Senate.

Sullivan has been endorsed for re-election by the Susan B. Anthony List and the National Right to Life.

The Susan B. Anthony List endorsed Sullivan for re-election because of his pro-life voting record. “[Sullivan] has earned an ‘A’ rating on our National Pro-Life Scorecard thanks to his 100% pro-life voting record,” said Marilyn Musgrave, SBA List’s vice president of government affairs.

The National Right to Life, the oldest and largest grassroots pro-life organization in the U.S., also endorsed Sullivan for re-election in September 2020.

“Senator Sullivan has an outstanding pro-life voting record from his first term in the Senate,” said Carol Tobias, president of National Right to Life. “He supports compassionate proposals to safeguard unborn children and their mothers from the pain of abortion.”

As a senator, Sullivan co-sponsored the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act, which would protect preborn children at 20 weeks.

Sullivan also co-sponsored the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, which requires that a baby born alive during an attempted abortion receive “the same degree of care as reasonably provided to another child born alive at the same gestational age,” and be admitted to a hospital immediately.

Additionally, Sullivan does not support the use of tax dollars to fund abortion and he opposes funding abortion providers with taxpayer money. He co-sponsored the No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion Act, which would prohibit the use of federal funds for abortion.

“Senator Dan Sullivan has worked to see that all innocent human life is protected, and he is committed to strengthening a culture of life throughout the nation and in the U.S. Senate,” said Tobias. “We look forward to continuing our important work with Senator Sullivan to protect the most vulnerable members of the human family.”