Pro-life attorney delivers impassioned speech outside Supreme Court: ‘We will finish this job!’

Pro-life attorney Jonathan Alexandre told the crowd gathered at the Supreme Court, 'The abortion industry ... does not stand a chance against the conviction and the resolve of a nation.'

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — A pro-life attorney delivered a stirring speech outside the Supreme Court urging pro-lifers to “finish this job” and end abortion in America.

On Monday, Jonathan Alexandre, Liberty Counsel’s Senior Counsel for Governmental Affairs, stepped up to the microphone before a small but passionate group of pro-life supporters and activists at the Supreme Court and delivered an impassioned speech to offer encouragement in tackling the challenges of a post-Roe future in America.

“For over 50 years we’ve lived under this framework of Roe v. Wade. We’ve languished under the pangs of its evil,” Alexandre told the crowd. “We’ve seen this … decision divide us as a culture, where the real issue of life has been overshadowed by the indulgence of choice.”

“We are closer now, and I hope you feel closer now, than we’ve ever been before,” he continued, meaning the overturn of Roe v. Wade. “What we do today and what we do in these next few days and into the summer, our character and resolve will be tested the most.”

The recently leaked SCOTUS draft decision by Justice Samuel Alito, which could, if published, overturn Roe v. Wade, has sparked hope in the hearts of all those who fight for the unborn.

“So much work has been done for generations to get us to this point and we are so close that we must finish the job, and so finish the job we will,” Alexandre stated.

“We will finish the job because what we do now needs to echo all across the states, because babies in California need rescuing as well as babies in New York,” he continued.

“We will define this nation’s character for life to a time where all lives which are perfect and precious are equally protected under the law.”

Alexandre added: “When we do finish this job, when abortion is both illegal and unthinkable, we will remember the cloudy days like this. We’ll remember the bitter cold days of January’s March for Life. We will remember and ignore the competing voices telling us that we were wrong.”

The attorney applauded all those who have fought to end abortion, including adoptive parents, pro-life councillors, and lawyers, legislatures, and justices.

“We’ll remember the grandmothers that prayed the rosary,” he added.

Alexandre, who is black, compared the fight to end abortion to the struggle to end slavery and segregation in America.

“The abortion industry also does not stand a chance against the conviction and the resolve of a nation and a people that are faced with this moral decision to define its character to choose life,” he said. “We will finish this job.”

The Supreme Court met on Monday following the leaked draft opinion which could overturn Roe v. Wade. However, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization was not among the decisions released by the U.S. Supreme Court, meaning America will have to continue waiting in suspense before learning whether Roe v. Wade will actually be overturned.

Meanwhile, the recent leak of the drafted Supreme Court opinion has resulted in a flood of pro-life legislation being proposed in states across America standing up for the unborn.

Liberty Counsel is a non-profit organization in Washington, D.C. that fights for religious freedom.

