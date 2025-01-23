Pro-life businessmen vying to replace Trudeau as leader of Liberal Party

Canadian businessman and Christian community organizer Michael Clark has officially entered the Liberal leadership race, promising not only to allow 'pro-life views' in the party but to rid it of 'Alt-left wacko, wokeism.'

(LifeSiteNews) –– Well-known Canadian businessman and Christian community organizer Michael Clark has officially entered the Liberal leadership race, promising not only to allow “pro-life views” in the party but to rid it of “Alt-left wacko, wokeism” which he says has “destroyed it.”

“Me as a citizen, I don’t like what is happening in our country, how things are being managed,” Clark told LifeSiteNews in an interview. “I was not involved in politics –there were so many bad leaders that weren’t connecting with what everyday people were talking about.”

Clark told LifeSiteNews that in his view, the Liberal Party, under its current leader Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, needs “help immediately” so that it can move back to the “center” of the political spectrum where it “belongs.” Part of this is re-allowing Liberal MPs to hold pro-life views, which Trudeau banned in 2014 shortly after becoming party leader. Prior to this ban, the Liberals had a number of openly pro-life MPs such as Dan McTeague, Paul Szabo and Tom Wappel.

“There is so much alt-left wacko, wokeism that has infiltrated their ideology and everything they stand for. Canadians have rejected that. Look at the polls,” Clark insisted.

“Liberal voters are going to the Conservative Party, that is why the polls are so high right now. It’s obvious the Liberal Party needs to return to their roots… Many Liberals, Canadians MPs, they should be allowed to be pro-life openly again,” added Clark.

On Wednesday, Clark also released a video message outlining his plans for Canada should he become the new Liberal Party leader. He urged those curious about him to watch the video.

Today, I am sharing my vision for the future of the Liberal Party of Canada and our country if I become the leader 🇨🇦. This video outlines the principles and policies that I believe will strengthen our nation, foster unity, and ensure opportunity for every Canadian. Here is the… pic.twitter.com/WOZtK3Gm6W — Canada’s Political Missionary (@CanadaFirst77) January 22, 2025

Trudeau announced in early January that he plans to step down as Liberal Party leader once a new leader has been chosen, which is set to take place on March 9. Parliament has been prorogued until March 24 as a result, although Trudeau could resume it at any time.

Clark still needs Liberal Party member signatures to get his name on the ballot

Clark confirmed with LifeSiteNews that he has secured the $350,000 buy-in fee needed to enter the Liberal leadership race. However, he is currently working overtime to get 300 signatures from Liberal Party members needed for his official nomination papers. He needs to get all those submissions by Thursday, January 23.

Campaign Life Coalition (CLC) has put its approval behind Clark and is helping him in his campaign. CLC noted there are ways citizens can help get his name on the ballot if they are so inclined.

Clark admitted to LifeSiteNews that he is aware the last thing people might want to do is “join the Liberal Party,” which would be required if one were to want to help him secure his nomination and vote for him in the race, but nonetheless encouraged pro-lifers to help him achieve his goal.

“I don’t care what people think, I just believe if you follow the truth, people will follow,” Clark told LifeSiteNews, noting how it would be great if like-minded Canadians could put their support behind him so he could bring “common sense” back to the Liberal Party.

“They need an entirely new start. Get the lifelong Liberals back,” he said, adding that the party needs to “admit” what has “gone wrong” and what “the polls are telling you.”

“They are screaming at you, telling you things needs to change,” Clark stressed.

