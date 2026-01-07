Pro-life Canadian MP calls Liberal bill a ‘historic attack’ on religious freedoms

MP Garnett Genuis said Justice Minister Sean Fraser is responsible for an amendment to Bill C-9 that would facilitate the prosecution of people simply for reading Bible passages.

( LifeSiteNews ) – One of Canada’s most pro-life MPs sounded the alarm over Liberal Bill C-9 that, if passed, could criminalize parts of the Bible, warning it is a direct “attack” on religious freedom and would allow the “prosecution” of those who simply read certain passages of scripture in “good faith.”

“This bill would be really a historic attack on basic religious freedom in Canada,” Conservative MP Garnett Genuis said in a video posted Monday to X.

“And I can tell you people I’ve been talking to here in this part of the country are very concerned about it, as are people in my riding and across the country.”

Genuis called out Justice Minister Sean Fraser’s Bill C-9, the Combating Hate Act.

“Sean Fraser, the Liberal Justice Minister, is responsible for making a deal with the Bloc, to attack religious freedom by supporting an amendment to Bill C-9 that would facilitate the prosecution of people simply for, in good faith, reading passages in scripture,” Genuis said .

The MP noted he has talked to many people who are concerned Bill C-9 amounts to an “attack on religious freedom” in Canada and said he is “encouraging everyone to contact your local MP” about the bill.

“So please contact Sean Fraser, the Liberal Justice Minister, contact your local MP and tell them you oppose Liberal Bill C-9 attacking religious freedom.”

As reported by LifeSiteNews, Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Liberal government recently passed amendments to the bill removing a religious exception.

Many are concerned that, should the bill become law, quoting of Scripture passages condemning homosexuality could be criminalized.

Fraser has claimed that the bill would not affect current religious freedoms in Canada, but experts disagree.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, Bill C-9 has been blasted by constitutional experts as allowing empowered police and the government to go after those it deems to have violated a person’s “feelings” in a “hateful” way.

The amendments to Bill C-9 have been condemned by the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops, who penned an open letter to the Carney Liberals, blasting the proposed amendment and calling for its removal.

The bill still has to be voted on in the House of Commons and then looked at by the Senate.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, Canadian constitutional legal expert John Carpay, who heads the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF), warned that Canadians must remain vigilant and that being lazy is “no excuse” to stand by and allow the “takeover” of “free speech” online by government laws.

The Conservative Party launched a petition over fear that religious texts could be criminalized. Thousands of Canadians have signed it.

Share











