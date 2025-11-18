Pro-life Canadian MP hits back after leftist commentator insults his family

A former Liberal radio host smeared pro-life Conservative MP Garnett Genuis on X as an 'evangelical extremist' running a 'cult slave' household and then disabled replies.

(LifeSiteNews) — Pro-life Member of Parliament (MP) Garnett Genuis defended himself after a leftist labeled him as a “cult” member for denouncing Liberal policies.

In a November 16 exchange on X, Genuis responded to an attack by former Liberal radio personality Dean Blundell, who accused him of being an extremist for advocating for Conservative policies.

“Garnett the Evangelical extremist has five kids and a traditional (cult slave) wife at home living the Harper dream right now,” Blundell wrote in response to a video of Genuis denouncing Liberal policies in Parliament.

In the clip, Genuis lamented that many Canadians “were better off” under the leadership of former Prime Minister Stephen Harper compared with the Liberal government.

“Objectively, it’s clear in the numbers. Our streets were safer, homes were more affordable, and more young people had jobs,” he declared. “This was because Conservatives measured their success by the results.”

Blundell turned comments off on his post, meaning that Canadians cannot respond to his statement. However, Genuis reposted the comment along with his response correcting Blundell’s claims.

“I’m Catholic, have six kids, and my wife is a practicing physician,” Genuis declared. “Imagine making a post like this and then turning the replies off.”

Genuis has become well known to Conservative Canadians for his outspoken support of the unborn and condemnation of MAiD. Unfortunately, in 2020, Genuis suggested that the Conservative Party of Canada could support homosexual “marriage” and somehow still be considered a “pro-family party.”

Many Canadians responded in support of Genuis’ post, pointing out Blundell’s refusal to engage in discourse by turning off comments on his post.

“Blundell exemplifies the typical leftist hypocrite: They aggressively demand that society conform to their ideologies, like gender ideology — often through coercion or social pressure,” one user wrote.

“Yet they relentlessly mock and criticize Christians for our faith, dismissing God as a ‘sky daddy,'” she continued. “When challenged, they refuse genuine dialogue — either shutting it down entirely or resorting to deflection, denial, and pivoting.”

Another Canadian questioned, “So being Catholic, married, and raising a big family is now a ‘cult’? Wild how faith, commitment, and responsibility suddenly become controversial to the same people who preach ‘tolerance’ nonstop.”

“Turning off replies doesn’t make their take any stronger it just shows they can’t defend it,” the user continued. “Families aren’t the problem. They’re the backbone of this country.”

