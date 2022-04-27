Pro-life politician Derek Sloan hires Trump adviser Roger Stone to help run Ontario Party

'Roger rededicated his life to Jesus Christ as a born-again Christian, and he is now dedicated to taking his decades of political experience to fight against the globalist swamp,' Sloan said on Twitter.

(LifeSiteNews) — Outspoken pro-life, pro-family Ontario politician Derek Sloan hired former Trump adviser Roger Stone to help run the recently founded Ontario Party.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to announce that my friend, the legendary American conservative political strategist Roger Stone, a man whose name is synonymous with successful electoral campaigns, is joining our team as Senior Strategic Advisor for the Ontario Party,” Sloan revealed in a press release posted to social media earlier this week.

During his two-year ordeal in which Roger Stone was a victim of a politically motivated witch-hunt, he was pressured by special counsel Robert Mueller to provide false testimony against President Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/hBHUC40I9g — Derek Sloan (@TrueDerekSloan) April 26, 2022

“Roger rededicated his life to Jesus Christ as a born-again Christian, and he is now dedicated to taking his decades of political experience to fight against the globalist swamp. This is why he has decided to join the Ontario Party, to defend Freedom, Family, and Faith!” the pro-life politician added.

Sloan also mentioned how Stone is often considered one of the “masterminds” behind former U.S. President Donald Trump’s upset victory over Hillary Clinton in 2016, and has a long history of being a staunch conservative, having worked for Presidents Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan.

Sloan, a former Conservative Member of Parliament, changed course from federal politics to provincial politics after he was ousted from Conservative Party of Canada by liberal-leaning leader Erin O’Toole over what O’Toole described as a “pattern of destructive behavior.”

After his removal from caucus, Sloan founded the Ontario Party in 2018, with the intention of offering “representation for principled conservative Ontarians.”

Since Sloan’s ousting, O’Toole himself was ousted from his position as party leader, with many pointing to O’Toole’s shift away from hard-line conservatism as the reason the party no longer felt represented by him.

Unlike O’Toole and other prominent so-called conservatives, Sloan has consistently described himself as “pro-life” and “pro-family,” and has taken strong stances in favor of “conscience rights,” particularly in a religious and medical context.

In December 2021, Rick Nicholls, Member of Provincial Parliament for Chatham-Kent-Leamington, became the first sitting MPP for the Ontario Party after he was booted from Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservative provincial caucus for failing to adhere to Ford’s mandatory COVID-19 injection policy for his party members.

Sloan has since gathered multiple candidates for various ridings across Ontario, and is running to be the province’s premier in this year’s election.

