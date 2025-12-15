Pro-life Catholic father of 9 defeats communist in Chile’s presidential election

(LifeSiteNews) — Chile has elected a pro-life, pro-family father of nine children as its new president.

On Sunday, José Antonio Kast won the presidential election in a clear victory over his communist rival Jeannette Jara with around 58 percent to 42 percent of the vote.

“Democracy has spoken loud and clear,” Jara said as she conceded the election. “I have communicated with Jose Antonio Kast and wished him success for the good of Chile.”

“We will work tirelessly to restore peace, order, growth and hope,” Kast stated after his victory. “Chile has given us a clear mandate which allows us no excuses.”

LifeSiteNews CEO and Editor-in-Chief John-Henry Westen commented on the election result on X: "Devout Catholic José Antonio Kast, a pro-life activist often physically attacked for his defense of life and family, has just won the Presidential elections in Chile defeating a Communist!!! Praise God! This father of nine children @joseantoniokast gives hope to the world."

Devout Catholic José Antonio Kast, a pro-life activist often physically attacked for his defense of life and family, has just won the Presidential elections in Chile defeating a Communist!!!

Praise God! This father of nine children @joseantoniokast gives hope to the world. You… https://t.co/DRyNCaTnPG — John-Henry Westen (@JhWesten) December 15, 2025

Kast has suffered physical abuse in the past from leftists for his stance on abortion and marriage. In 2018, as a congressman, he was assaulted by a violent mob as he was attempting to enter an auditorium as a guest speaker at the University Arturo Prat in the Chilean city of Iquique.

The newly elected president has been the most well-known political opponent to the legalization of abortion and the redefinition of marriage in Chile.

Kast was the first president of the Parliamentarians, a group of nearly 700 federal legislators from nations across Latin America that defend traditional values, the rule of law, and the principle of subsidiarity.

During his campaign, Kast focused on the explosion in crime and illegal immigration into the country, mainly from Venezuela. The issues of security and migration were likely the main drivers of the country’s shift towards Kast’s conservative Republican Party. Venezuela has been shaken by an unprecedented wave of organized crime from foreign gangs. This was made evident by the murder rate more than doubling since 2015.

He has campaigned on building secure border walls, deporting all illegal immigrants, and deploying the military to high-crime areas. He also announced massive public spending cuts and deregulations.

This was Kast’s third run at the presidency and his second runoff. In 2021, he lost to the socialist and current president, Gabriel Boric.

After his victory, many of his supporters flooded the streets, waving Chilean flags and some wearing hats reading “Make Chile Great Again.”

🚨BREAKING: Thousands of Chileans flood the streets to celebrate the win of pro-Trump populist Jose Antonio Kast Rist Chile has defeated communism today. pic.twitter.com/czSBu8IJOQ — Inevitable West (@Inevitablewest) December 15, 2025

The election of Kast marks the latest victory for the right-wing in Latin America. Argentina's President Javier Milei posted a map on X that shows several countries now having conservative, pro-Trump heads of state, including his own country, as well as Chile, Ecuador, Bolivia, Peru, and Paraguay. El Salvador also has a very successful pro-Trump president in Nayib Bukele.

Possible attempts by Kast to criminalize abortion and restore the legal status of marriage to be between one man and one woman may face significant pushback, as the Chilean Congress remains divided between right and left-wing parties.

