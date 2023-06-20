Pro-life CEO offers employees ‘baby bonus’ to counteract companies paying for abortions

'We think that ultimately a company is only as strong as the families that built it, and then for us, we're a pro-family company,' PublicSq CEO Michael Seifert said.

(LifeSiteNews) — While massive corporations facilitate the killing of their employees’ babies through abortion, one company wants to support families and encourage childbirth and adoption.

PublicSq, pronounced “public square,” is an “app designed to link patriotic businesses with ‘quality products, services, and exclusive discounts,'” according to Fox News.

CEO Michael Seifert announced on Fox News on Sunday that the company will offer a “baby bonus” of $5,000 “to any employee who has a baby or adopts a child.”

“We did see the world going in this direction that we believe is really anti-family,” Seifert said on Fox News. “We think that ultimately a company is only as strong as the families that built it, and then for us, we’re a pro-family company. We’re unashamed about that. And we’re actually the largest marketplace in the country of pro-family businesses.”

The company is “Pro-Life, Pro-Family, Pro-Freedom,” according to its website. “We will always protect the family unit and celebrate the sanctity of every life,” the company promises.

“So we thought, ‘”hat better way to express this value that’s core to our beliefs than actually putting some money behind it, putting our money where our mouth is?'” he said.

“We wanted to sing an opposite tune and say, let’s actually put $5,000 behind any of our employees that were to have a baby, their spouses to have a baby, or they were to adopt, and this would be $5,000 after tax,” he told Fox News. “They can use it as they please. Just as an awesome ‘thank you’ for being a great team member and to empower their family to continue to grow.”

He called the pro-abortion policies of other companies “destructive.”

“They’re more afraid of losing the monetary value that their employees provide,” Seifert said. “So they would rather choose that than they would to empower the growth of these families.”

He said the company had three pregnancies announced just last month alone.

The push to subsidize abortions for employees grew in the reversal of Roe v. Wade last summer. Companies including Amazon, Tesla, and Walmart all pledged to help their employees kill their babies through abortion.

Companies that pay for abortions but do not facilitate life-affirming options could run into legal problems.

America First Legal filed a federal civil rights complaint last year against DICK’S Sporting Goods decision to reimburse women for traveling out of state for abortions while failing to “offer an equivalent paid benefit to a mother who has her baby” which could be in violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, as amended by the Pregnancy Discrimination Act of 1978, which “prohibits discrimination based on childbirth,” as previously reported by LifeSiteNews.

