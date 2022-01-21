2022 March for Life erupts with applause after moving speech by activist with Down Syndrome

PETITION UPDATE (9/26/2020):

With President Trump's nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court left by the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, we are closer than we have been in decades to seeing Roe vs. Wade overturned.

We now encourage the Senate to confirm Barrett as the next Associate Justice of the Supreme Court.

Judge Barrett has a fantastic track recond on sanctity of life issues, has seven children, and is a devout believer. She is the perfect remedy for Ruth Bader Ginsburg's radical pro-abortionism.

Please READ the full story here: 'BREAKING: Trump nominates Catholic mom of 7 Judge Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court'

And then, please SIGN this petition telling the High Court that it's now time to end the activist Roe vs. Wade judgment. Thank you!

__________________________________________________________________

PETITION UPDATE (6/29/2020):

In a decision which has imperiled more abortion-minded women, sentenced more preborn to death, and upset pro-lifers across the nation,the United States Supreme Court decided 5-4 to strike down a Louisiana law requiring basic medical precautions in the event of abortion complications, with Chief Justice John Roberts reversing his own past decision to uphold a similar Texas law.

Liberal Justice Stephen Breyer wrote the majority opinion, which held that the Louisiana law was unconstitutional for the simple fact that it was “almost word-for-word identical” to the Texas one the court already struck down in 2016.

In his concurring opinion, Chief Justice Roberts acknowledged that he had “joined the dissent in Whole Woman’s Health and continue to believe that the case was wrongly decided. The question today however is not whether Whole Woman’s Health was right or wrong, but whether to adhere to it in deciding the present case.”

We call on the Supreme Court to stop supporting the culture of death and overturn Roe vs Wade, now.

PETITION UPDATE (1/20/2020):

Hundreds of thousands of people will gather in Washington, D.C., this coming Friday, January 24th, for the March for Life. They will be praying for an end to Roe vs Wade, as the Supreme Court will hear a crucial, abortion-related case later this year in March. United our voices can change the course of history. Sign this petition TODAY! (LEARN MORE BELOW)

PETITION UPDATE (1/3/2020):

In advance of the Supreme Court's hearing arguments in an important abortion case later this year in March, 207 U.S. Senators and Representatives have signed amicus briefs supporting a Louisiana law requiring abortionists to have admitting privileges at a hospital nearby an abortion center.

Some of these supporting briefs also suggest that now is the time to reconsider Roe vs Wade as sound law.

Please SIGN this petition, calling on the U.S. Supreme Court to strike down Roe vs Wade.

_____________________________________________________________________________

More than 60 million Americans have been slaughtered in their mother's wombs as a result of Roe v. Wade. This activist, unconstitutional ruling in 1973 has left countless women emotionally and psychologically scarred.

It was believed by many that Roe would be overturned in 1992 with Planned Parenthood v. Casey. Despite having eight Republican-appointed judges at the time, the Supreme Court ruled 5-4 to uphold it.

Since then, major gains have been made in the fight for life, and many lives have been saved.

However, Roe v. Wade remains the law of the land, leaving millions of defenseless pre-born children vulnerable to murder.

According to a 2016 study conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 35% of aborted babies are African American, despite black women only making up six percent of the U.S. population. 19% of aborted babies are Hispanic.

We thus again call on the court to do everything they can to end Roe vs Wade.

Now is the time for pro-lifers to join together and ensure that all of God's children have a right to life.

Roe v. Wade must come to an end!

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/supreme-court-strikes-down-louisiana-abortion-regulations

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/over-200-congressmen-as-us-supreme-court-to-reconsider-roe-v-wade

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/congress-members-file-competing-legal-briefs-in-key-scotus-abortion-case