2022 March for Life erupts with applause after moving speech by activist with Down Syndrome

WASHINGTON (LifeSiteNews) — Catholic speaker Katie Shaw, a powerful advocate for the unborn and people with disabilities, delivered a heartfelt speech at the 2022 March for Life in Washington, D.C. on Friday, earning massive applause from a hugely supportive audience.
“I’m 36 years old and I have Down Syndrome,” Shaw told the audience gathered to hear speeches ahead of the 49th annual March for Life, amid a wave of applause from the pro-lifers.
“I am happy to be here today in the fight for the dignity of human life for all unborn babies diagnosed with a disability or not,” she said, affirming this year’s March for Life theme, “Equality Begins in the Womb.”
“[Equality] started the day of conception, when God gave us our souls,” said Shaw, who serves on the board of Down Syndrome Indiana and frequently meets with politicians to lobby for pro-life legislation.
“I even got to speak to our past pro-life president, President Trump, at the White House,” Shaw told the enthusiastic crowd.
PETITION UPDATE (9/26/2020):
With President Trump's nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court left by the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, we are closer than we have been in decades to seeing Roe vs. Wade overturned.
We now encourage the Senate to confirm Barrett as the next Associate Justice of the Supreme Court.
Judge Barrett has a fantastic track recond on sanctity of life issues, has seven children, and is a devout believer. She is the perfect remedy for Ruth Bader Ginsburg's radical pro-abortionism.
Please READ the full story here: 'BREAKING: Trump nominates Catholic mom of 7 Judge Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court'
And then, please SIGN this petition telling the High Court that it's now time to end the activist Roe vs. Wade judgment. Thank you!
__________________________________________________________________
PETITION UPDATE (6/29/2020):
In a decision which has imperiled more abortion-minded women, sentenced more preborn to death, and upset pro-lifers across the nation,the United States Supreme Court decided 5-4 to strike down a Louisiana law requiring basic medical precautions in the event of abortion complications, with Chief Justice John Roberts reversing his own past decision to uphold a similar Texas law.
Liberal Justice Stephen Breyer wrote the majority opinion, which held that the Louisiana law was unconstitutional for the simple fact that it was “almost word-for-word identical” to the Texas one the court already struck down in 2016.
In his concurring opinion, Chief Justice Roberts acknowledged that he had “joined the dissent in Whole Woman’s Health and continue to believe that the case was wrongly decided. The question today however is not whether Whole Woman’s Health was right or wrong, but whether to adhere to it in deciding the present case.”
We call on the Supreme Court to stop supporting the culture of death and overturn Roe vs Wade, now.
PETITION UPDATE (1/20/2020):
Hundreds of thousands of people will gather in Washington, D.C., this coming Friday, January 24th, for the March for Life. They will be praying for an end to Roe vs Wade, as the Supreme Court will hear a crucial, abortion-related case later this year in March. United our voices can change the course of history. Sign this petition TODAY! (LEARN MORE BELOW)
PETITION UPDATE (1/3/2020):
In advance of the Supreme Court's hearing arguments in an important abortion case later this year in March, 207 U.S. Senators and Representatives have signed amicus briefs supporting a Louisiana law requiring abortionists to have admitting privileges at a hospital nearby an abortion center.
Some of these supporting briefs also suggest that now is the time to reconsider Roe vs Wade as sound law.
Please SIGN this petition, calling on the U.S. Supreme Court to strike down Roe vs Wade.
_____________________________________________________________________________
More than 60 million Americans have been slaughtered in their mother's wombs as a result of Roe v. Wade. This activist, unconstitutional ruling in 1973 has left countless women emotionally and psychologically scarred.
It was believed by many that Roe would be overturned in 1992 with Planned Parenthood v. Casey. Despite having eight Republican-appointed judges at the time, the Supreme Court ruled 5-4 to uphold it.
Since then, major gains have been made in the fight for life, and many lives have been saved.
However, Roe v. Wade remains the law of the land, leaving millions of defenseless pre-born children vulnerable to murder.
According to a 2016 study conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 35% of aborted babies are African American, despite black women only making up six percent of the U.S. population. 19% of aborted babies are Hispanic.
We thus again call on the court to do everything they can to end Roe vs Wade.
Now is the time for pro-lifers to join together and ensure that all of God's children have a right to life.
Roe v. Wade must come to an end!
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/supreme-court-strikes-down-louisiana-abortion-regulations
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/over-200-congressmen-as-us-supreme-court-to-reconsider-roe-v-wade
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/congress-members-file-competing-legal-briefs-in-key-scotus-abortion-case
“I am proud to be here to march to show the world that people with a disability or not need to have the chance to show the world God’s plan for them,” she continued, arguing that the unborn “need a chance to live their wonderful lives outside the womb.”
The pro-life activist told the audience her parents discovered she had serious medical problems and Down Syndrome during the fifth month of pregnancy, but “never thought about aborting me.”
“They worked and planned with the doctors to help me have my wonderful life,” Shaw said. “Now, here I am, 36 years later, contributing to society, working full time, enjoying family, friends, playing sports, and participating in a book club. And, speaking out with you for the unborn.”
“As you can see, my equal life that started in the womb was meant to be. Many people don’t know that there’s a waiting list – a waiting list – for babies with Down Syndrome, to be adopted,” said Shaw, whose work in the pro-life movement particularly focuses on defending the lives of unborn babies with Down Syndrome, of whom at least 70% are estimated to be aborted in the United States.
“They are aborted and their equality ends. It makes me very sad to think of all the friends I have that I might have lost if their parents did not believe equality starts in the womb,” Shaw said, adding it makes her even more sad to think of those people she never got to meet because their lives were snuffed out before they could be born.
“Friends, you and I have been given the chance to fight for equality in the womb, and by working together, we can make [a] difference in the world,” she said. “As we march today, let us remember Psalm 139: ‘You knit me together in my mother’s womb. I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Wonderful are your works, that I know full well. In your book were written all the days that were formed for me, when none of them had yet existed.’”
“Thank you, God bless all of you,” Shaw said, adding with a smile, “You guys ready to march?”
The 2022 March for Life may be among the most consequential for the pro-life movement.
Pro-life and pro-abortion advocates alike recognize that Roe v. Wade, the infamous 1973 Supreme Court ruling which found a “constitutional right to abortion,” could be overturned as early as this spring if the Court rules in favor of the pro-life side in the much anticipated Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health case.
The Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the Dobbs case in December, 2021. The justices are expected to render their decision by June.