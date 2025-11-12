Pro-life essay contest sees massive surge in participation

FREDERICKSBURG, Virginia (American Life League) — American Life League’s annual Pro-Life Essay Contest, hosted by its Culture of Life Studies Program, for 3rd–12th grade students has shattered records with an unprecedented 200% increase in participation, marking a historic milestone for the organization and the pro-life movement.

This year’s contest, which invites young people to articulate their pro-life convictions and share practical ways they embody these values in their daily lives, saw an extraordinary outpouring of entries from students across the nation. The dramatic rise in participation reflects a growing embrace of pro-life principles among America’s youth, signaling a powerful cultural shift.

Susan Ciancio, director and executive editor of the Culture of Life Studies Program, expressed her excitement: “We were thrilled to receive over three times as many submissions this year as in past years! This is a true testament to the fact that Catholic leaders are taking their vocation to teach pro-life values seriously.”

Ciancio highlighted the profound impact of the essays, stating, “In these essays, we have seen a true understanding of the sanctity of life, of a love for the vulnerable, and of a courageous spirit to live their faith.”

READ: Pro-life values will never win elections if we don’t teach them at home

“This incredible turnout has filled us with immense hope,” said Katie Brown Xavios, national director of American Life League. “Each essay is a testament to the passion and influence of these young voices. From 3rd graders to high school seniors, these students are boldly proclaiming their commitment to life and demonstrating how they can become a force for good in their communities.”

The surge in participation is attributed to a renewed enthusiasm for pro-life values, fueled by young people’s desire to advocate for life on a national stage. American Life League credits this momentum to the increasing visibility of pro-life ideals and the contest’s unique platform, which empowers students to express their beliefs with conviction and creativity.

“This is a beacon of hope for the future,” Xavios added. “For anyone seeking proof that the culture is shifting toward life, this record-breaking participation is undeniable evidence. Pro-lifers of all ages should be inspired by the courage and clarity of these young advocates.”

American Life League invites pro-lifers to celebrate this milestone and continue fostering a culture of life. For more information about the contest and its impact, visit ALL.org. Contest winners will be announced in December.

Reprinted with permission from American Life League.

