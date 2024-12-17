Pro-life father raided by FBI will testify at House hearing on FACE Act weaponization

On Wednesday, peaceful pro-life advocate Paul Vaughn and his attorney, Thomas More Society’s Steve Crampton, will testify before a House Judiciary subcommittee on the Biden-Harris DOJ’s weaponization of the FACE Act.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Thomas More Society) — On Wednesday, December 18, 2024, peaceful pro-life advocate Paul Vaughn and his attorney, Thomas More Society Senior Counsel Steve Crampton, will testify before a House Judiciary subcommittee about the weaponization of the FACE Act by the Biden-Harris Department of Justice. The Subcommittee on the Constitution and Limited Government hearing, “Revisiting the Implications of the FACE Act: Part II,” will examine how the FACE (Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances) Act has been used to arrest peaceful pro-life advocates like Vaughn and many others at gunpoint in their homes.

Vaughn, a Christian father of 11, suffered a SWAT-style FBI raid in October 2022 in front of his wife and children. He was subsequently charged under the FACE Act and the “Conspiracy Against Rights” federal statute. He had peacefully prayed, sung hymns, witnessed for life, and spoken to law enforcement during a March 2021 pro-life gathering at a now-defunct abortion facility in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee. Under these charges, Vaughn faced more than 10 years in federal prison. Following a jury trial and guilty verdict in Nashville federal court, Vaughn was sentenced to three years supervised release and six months of home confinement.

Crampton served as Vaughn’s legal defense counsel in United States v. Gallagher, et al. Crampton has defended pro-life advocates against FACE Act litigation in numerous criminal and civil actions since the inception of the law. As the Biden-Harris DOJ continues to weaponize the FACE Act against peaceful life advocates, Crampton continues to defend their constitutional rights against these unjust prosecutions.

Vaughn and Crampton will be available for comment following the hearing.

WHAT: House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution and Limited Government Hearing, “Revisiting the Implications of the FACE Act: Part II”

WHEN: Wednesday, December 18, 2024, at 2 p.m. (Eastern)

WHERE: Capitol Complex, 2141 Rayburn House Office Building, 45 Independence Ave SW, Washington, DC 20515

MAP: https://maps.app.goo.gl/3xanUdabHH95NrUeA

WHO:

Paul Vaughn, pro-life advocate and Thomas More Society client

Steve Crampton, Thomas More Society Senior Counsel

BACKGROUND: Read more about the Thomas More Society’s defense of Paul Vaughn in United States v. Gallagher, et al., here: https://www.thomasmoresociety.org/case/united-states-of-america-v-gallagher-et-al

About Thomas More Society

Thomas More Society is a national not-for-profit law firm dedicated to restoring respect in law for life, family, and freedom. Headquartered in Chicago and with offices across the country, Thomas More Society fosters support for these causes by providing high quality pro bono legal services from local trial courts all the way up to the United States Supreme Court. For more information, please visit thomasmoresociety.org.

Republished with permission from the Thomas More Society.

