Pro-life filmmaker: ‘I wanted to devote my life to defending the vulnerable’

LOS ANGELES, California, October 15, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Movie to Movement is a non-profit organization using mass media to promote a culture of life, love and beauty. “The most vulnerable members of the human family were abandoned to violence, and so I wanted to devote my life to defending the vulnerable,” Movie to Movement’s founder and president Jason Jones told LifeSiteNews.

A new documentary just released by Movie to Movement endeavors to reunite Americans, following former NFL tight end and Super Bowl champion Benjamin Watson’s journey to find out the truth about abortion.

For more than a decade, the organization has produced pro-life films like Bella (2006) and Crescendo (2011), which encourage viewers to “stand in solidarity with the most vulnerable people in the world.”

“The best way to promote solidarity is through film and storytelling, because, as film critic Roger Ebert said, films are ‘like a machine that generates empathy,’” Jones explained.

Since its founding, the movement has used film to promote solidarity in action. Movie to Movement sent copies of their award-winning film Bella to crisis pregnancy centers to encourage undecided women to choose life for their babies, and potentially place their babies for adoption.

“The women chose life and to give their babies up for adoption because they empathized with the character Nina, and that was something that the pregnancy centers had really been able to gain before,” Jones said.

In a similar vein, Movie to Movement sponsored a red carpet premiere with celebrities for foster children in Hawaii when they released Running for Grace in 2018.

“At first, the kids didn’t know it was for them. They were afraid to step on the red carpet. But, once they walked on the carpet, they were so excited, “Jones shared. “They posed for pictures on the carpet, and they were really enjoying themselves. We wanted to show them that, one day, they can be a pillar in their community.”

Just last month, Movie to Movement released their new documentary, Divided Hearts of America, which “seeks to remind our nation that Black lives matter because Black lives are sacred,” Jones said.

“We set out to make the movie two years ago, and we knew that everything would be ripping apart at the seams when we were ready to release it,” he added.

“[The United States] was founded on the dignity and vision of the human person — that man has certain unalienable rights given to us by God … The republic becomes divided when we fail to live up to that founding principle, and it falls when we deny that principle,” he explained.

“Roe v. Wade denied that [founding] principle. Our country can’t stand 40 more years, let alone 3 more years.” Jones further said.

The film endeavors to reunite Americans as it follows Benjamin Watson’s journey to find out the truth about abortion — a heated topic since the Supreme Court issued its 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade, which decriminalized abortion across the nation.

Divided Hearts of America also attempts to answer the question, “Can the most divisive issue of our time actually bring us back together again?”

Readers can get a 20% discount on Divided Hearts of America by clicking HERE and using the promo code “mtm.”