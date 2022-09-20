Pro-life German bishop calls on society to view abortion from the ‘victim’s perspective’

The unborn 'must accordingly not be sacrificed to other interests,' said Bishop Voderholzer.

(LifeSiteNews) – German Bishop Rudolf Voderholzer has issued a call to “society as a whole” to stand up for the unborn and take the perspective of the victim, which is the child in the womb.

The bishop of Regensburg made the comments in a recent interview on Radio Horeb. Voderholzer remarked that in the cases of sexual abuse in the Catholic Church, bishops had to learn to take the victim’s perspective. In the same manner, people should also take the perspective of the victim in the case of abortion, he said.

“This realization sounds trivial, but in the case of abortion, people often refuse to apply it,” he said. “And that is why I ask all of you to help ensure that abortion is also viewed from the perspective of the victim.”

It is not just that a woman or a couple terminates a pregnancy. The word “abortion” is an ideological shortcut. The embryo is not a new and further organ of the mother. It is an independent human being with all the potential for life. If it is killed, it is robbed of any chance for a self-determined future, […]

Voderholzer explained that one is obliged to protect unborn life not only due to the Christian faith, but also based on reason and the natural moral law.

— Article continues below Petition — Join Bishops in calling out Pope Francis' statement for contradicting the faith Show Petition Text 94 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Bishop Joseph Strickland, Bishop Athanasius Schneider, Fr. James Altman, and two dozen more faithful Catholic priests & scholars are publicly calling out Pope Francis for his outrageous, dangerous, and heretical teaching concerning reception of Holy Communion. Pope Francis stated that "faith" is the only requirement for those who wish to receive Holy Communion in his June 29 Apostolic Letter on the liturgy, Desiderio desideravi. This statement is dangerous because: The Council of Trent explicitly anathematized those who make this claim calling it 'heresy'

Pope Francis omitted the essential step of repentance for sin to worthily receive the Eucharist.

Pope Francis is thereby allowing the faithful to eat and drink condemnation on themselves, should they receive Holy Communion unworthily

Pope Francis is supporting moral relativism, eradicating the clear distinction between good and evil

Pope Francis is eradicating the need for the Sacrament of Confession

Pope Francis is damaging the teaching office of the Church by sowing doubt and division among faithful Catholics But there is a way to stop Pope Francis' modernist attack and defend the true Catholic teaching on Holy Communion. Catholics everywhere must renounce Pope Francis' heresy and uphold the truth: only Baptized Catholics in the state of grace, and therefore free of mortal sin, can receive Holy Communion* . For those in mortal sin, repentance and absolution must first be sought in the Sacrament of Confession before receiving the Eucharist*. Pope Francis' statement would mislead many souls, which is why we need your help today to stand with Bishop Strickland, Fr. Altman, Bishop Schneider, and more. TELL POPE FRANCIS: HOLY COMMUNION CAN ONLY BE RECEIVED IN THE STATE OF GRACE! The growing list of faithful Catholics who are standing for the truth and bravely resisting Pope Francis' attempt to dilute the Church's moral authority is only growing. This is great news, but the news can't simply stop with you. You must join the growing list of supporters to but a STOP to Pope Francis' heresy . WATCH : LifeSiteNews' co-CEO and Editor-in-Chief, John-Henry Westen, fully breaks down the growing list of faithful Catholics choosing to resist Pope Francis' attack on the faith. Stand with these faithful Catholics: Bishop Joseph E. Strickland, Bishop André Gracida, Bishop Athanasius Schneider, Bishop Robert Mutsaerts, Father Gerald E. Murray, Father James Altman, Father John Lovell, Professor Claudio Pierantoni, Dr. John Lamont, Dr. Peter Kwasniewski, Professor Anna Silvas, Dr. Anthony Esolen, Professor John Rist, Professor Paolo Pasqualucci, Julia Meloni, George Neumayr, and LifeSite’s John-Henry Westen. *However, if a Catholic is unable to attend Confession but has a grave reason for receiving the Eucharist (such as a priest who may be required to celebrate Mass at a given time but who is unable to go to Confession), such a person must be confident to the best of his ability that he have perfect contrition for any mortal sins that he may have committed before receiving Holy Communion in an exceptional situation.



MORE INFORMATION: Full statement by Catholic bishops and scholars correcting Pope Francis' heresy - LifeSiteNews Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

“These rights apply to the life of every human person from the first moment of conception until his or her last breath, regardless of whether the person in question conforms to the aesthetic, economic or other expectations and ideas of others or of society,” he said.

Every human person is an end in itself, [and] must accordingly not be sacrificed to other interests. These elementary insights, elaborated above all by the great German philosophy, are evident to human reason.

The German prelate also told listerners that in the whole Judeo-Christian tradition, the child was viewed as a blessing, and that God himself once took the form of an unborn child: “Every birth is proof that God is a friend of life. And with the Incarnation of the Son, the Triune God Himself has taken the perspective of a child growing in the womb.”

Voderholzer concluded the interview by saying: “The weakest part, however, is this little being, indeed this human being. He is absolutely helpless and defenseless. Let us stand together at its side!”

Voderholzer has in the recent past spoken out against the heterodoxy of Germany’s Synodal Way and the Pachamama idolatry in the Vatican. However, he also drew criticism from traditionally-minded Catholics for putting heavy restrictions on the Traditional Latin Mass following the promulgation of Pope Francis’ Motu Proprio Traditionis Custodes.

Share











