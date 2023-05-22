Pro-life GOP congresswoman: Pregnancy has strengthened my resolve to protect children

‘Most of my life’s work has been devoted to protecting children and that will only grow stronger by welcoming my son into the world,’ Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, who will be the 12th woman to give birth while serving in Congress, told LifeSiteNews.

(LifeSiteNews) – “Children are a blessing, and we could not have asked for a greater gift,” Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL), who will be the 12th woman to give birth while serving in Congress, told LifeSiteNews.

Luna and her husband Andy Gamberzky “are overjoyed to welcome our son,” she said via email.

Luna began representing Florida’s 13th congressional district this year. This is her first child.

“The population group most at risk of being attacked or abused in our nation is our children, whether they are threatened inside the womb by abortion, or subjected to destructive ideologies outside the womb that seek to harm their minds and bodies,” said Luna. “Most of my life’s work has been devoted to protecting children and that will only grow stronger by welcoming my son into the world.”

“I have been pro-life for years, but this furthers my stance,” she continued, in response to how her anti-abortion-related work is motivated now that she is a mother. The congresswoman also noted that her work in the federal government’s direct involvement in the fight for the unborn has lessened since the Dobbs decision gave individual states jurisdiction over their own abortion laws.

Commenting on what advice and encouragement she would give to women feeling overwhelmed at the reality of being a mother, Luna sympathized that “motherhood will undoubtedly bring hardships and fears,” but emphasized that there is also beauty and hope in that journey.

“If there’s one thing I’ve learned in my personal life, God uses each and every life to bring good to the world, even if you can’t see it yet. Children are beacons of hope in our dark world, and that far outweighs any momentary suffering.”

“And if there’s anything the world needs more of, it’s hope,” she concluded.

During her time in office, Luna has co-sponsored numerous pieces of legislation designed to provide certain protections for the unborn, abortion survivors, children, and health workers who reject experimental vaccines.

— Article continues below Petition — Tell Donald Trump he MUST at least support a 6-week abortion ban Show Petition Text 5663 have signed the petition. Let's get to 6000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Donald Trump has suggested a 6-week abortion ban is ''too harsh'', attacking Gov. Ron DeSantis for his bill protecting innocent human life. It's time for former President Trump to realize that pro-life voters won't support a candidate who abandons vulnerable unborn babies. SIGN: Donald Trump MUST support a 6-week abortion ban The former president said he is ''looking at all alternatives'' when asked if he would support such a ban, making this a crucial opportunity for pro-life voters to make their views known to him in no uncertain terms. "He has to do what he has to do," Trump said about Gov. DeSantis' abortion bill. "If you look at what DeSantis did, a lot of people don't even know if he knew what he was doing. But he signed six weeks, and many people within the pro-life movement feel that that was too harsh." Mr. Trump's claim about anyone in the pro-life movement opposing the ban is doubtful to say the least, but there was more to follow in the interview. When pressed on whether he thought the bill was ''too harsh'', Trump would not answer directly, instead saying: ''I'm looking at all alternatives. I'm looking at many alternatives. But I was able to get us to the table by terminating Roe v. Wade. That's the most important thing that's ever happened for the pro-life movement.'' The former president is correct in saying the overturning of Roe v. Wade was a monumental step for the pro-life movement, but it should only be the beginning of banning the killing of babies in the womb entirely. Donald Trump's reluctance to get behind a 6-week abortion ban spells trouble for every citizen concerned about ending abortion, which is why we need you to take part in this urgent petition to him. SIGN & SHARE: We must change Donald Trump's mind on abortion Our true loyalty is to innocent human beings facing death, none more so than those in the womb, and any candidate who prevaricates about something so important to building a civilized society has to be corrected. We urge all Republican candidates to advocate for an eventual total ban on abortion, without any exceptions - not just at 6-week's gestation as an incremental measure. SIGN & SHARE our petition urging Donald Trump to do the right thing.



MORE INFORMATION: Trump distances himself from 6-week abortion ban by DeSantis: 'Too harsh' - LifeSiteNews Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Restricting murder of the unborn and protecting abortion survivors

In January, Luna co-sponsored the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, designed to provide essential medical care for babies who survive abortion attempts. H.R. 26 specifies that a child born alive after an attempted abortion “is a legal person for all purposes under the laws of the United States.” Due to “the protections of such laws,” these babies must be treated with “the same degree of professional skill, care, and diligence to preserve the life and health of the child” as a baby born without having first been a victim of an abortion attempt.

Violators of the law would be fined and/or imprisoned for up to five years. Additional language would ensure that anyone who “intentionally” attempts to or causes the death of a child born alive after an abortion would be “punished…for intentionally killing or attempting to kill a human being.” H.R. 26 has currently passed the House of Representatives and remains in the Senate.

In March, during a House Committee on Oversight and Accountability hearing, Luna also blasted the Washington, D.C. scandal involving five full-term aborted babies found in the nation’s capital after being killed – some of whom appear to have been born alive and then killed. She described the tragedy as “one of the most egregious crimes [which] occurred in D.C. without any oversight.”

One of the most egregious crimes occurred in D.C. without any oversight. Look at these pictures. Some of these babies were born alive.@councilofdc agreed Dr. Santangelo’s medical license must be revoked. pic.twitter.com/rdwdTkFNIE — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) March 29, 2023

While describing the five children and calling them by name, the congresswoman stopped suddenly, fighting back the emotion she displayed with images of the dead infants behind her.

Luna criticized the lack of action regarding the murder of the babies and called to revoke the license of Dr. Cesare Santangelo, the abortionist who runs the infamous Washington Surgi facility.

Previously, Luna endorsed a bill to ban dismemberment abortion. The legislation, H.R. 558, was originally introduced in 2021. It declared any form of dismemberment abortion illegal – with broad exceptions for when such a crime is deemed “necessary” for saving the mother’s life – and medical professionals who violate the law to be fined and/or imprisoned for up to two years.

The bill also proposed that women and parents of minors who obtain dismemberment abortions have an opportunity to file a civil lawsuit and are protected from prosecution. It was never taken up for a vote in either Congressional chamber.

Protecting children from ‘sex changes’

Luna has also endorsed Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s “Protect Children’s Innocence Act.” This bill, H.R. 8731, proposes a total ban on drugs, surgeries, and other medical intervention for gender-confused minors. Although the federal proposal has yet to be voted on after its introduction last year, individual states have been enacting similar laws to protect children within their borders.

So far, a total of 12 states across the nation have effectively banned so-called “gender transitions,” such as puberty blockers, cross sex hormones, and surgeries for minors. Luna’s state of Florida is included in the growing number of states that has banned these irreversible interventions.

Freedom to reject COVID-19 ‘vaccines’

In February, Luna co-sponsored H.R. 497, a bill which would prohibit the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) from forcing Medicare and Medicaid healthcare workers to take the experimental COVID-19 injections. The bill is currently in the Senate after having been passed in the House.

Similarly, the congresswoman backed H.R. 526, also known as the “Health Freedom for All Act.” This bill would prevent the federal government from requiring employers “to ensure that employees of the employer have received a COVID-19 vaccine or undergo COVID-19 testing.” H.R. 526 hasn’t been taken up for a vote in either chamber since its introduction.

RELATED:

Planned Parenthood backs multimillion dollar effort to enshrine abortion into Florida constitution

Share











