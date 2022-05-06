Pro-life group blasts Trudeau’s plan to enshrine abortion-on-demand in Canada

‘It’s time for Trudeau to put his abortion obsession to rest and put an end to the bloodshed.’

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – Canada’s top pro-life group blasted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for saying his Cabinet would be “prepared” to introduce an abortion bill if they “need to,” in light of the leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion indicating that the landmark 1973 abortion decision Roe v. Wade will be reversed.

As reported by Blacklock’s Reporter, Trudeau told reporters earlier this week that his Cabinet will “move forward as necessary on ensuring that not just under this government but under any future government the rights of women are properly protected.”

Trudeau claimed that the majority of MPs in Canada “will always defend women’s rights and if we need to move to legislation, we can do so over the objection of the Conservatives.”

He then said his government is looking at a “legal framework now to see how we can ensure that women’s rights will always be respected.”

Campaign Life Coalition (CLC) in a statement today lambasted Trudeau’s plan to bring forth abortion legislation in what would be the first time in 31 years in Canada.

“We call upon Mr. Trudeau to recognize the humanity of pre-born children in the womb and work for their protection, not their destruction,” said CLC national president Jeff Gunnarson.

Gunnarson said that the killing of unborn children in their mother’s wombs is the “greatest human rights issue of our time.”

“Human rights are given to us by God and must be respected – the first of these being the right to life,” he added.

Gunnarson then said Trudeau is a spreader of “misinformation and disinformation on abortion.”

“It’s time he puts his personal belief, that it’s ok to kill a human being in the womb, aside, and not stand in the way of Parliament enacting legal protection for human beings in the womb, as per the recommendation of the 1988 Supreme Court decision,” said Gunnarson.

What is needed in Canada, noted Gunnarson, are laws that protect unborn children from the moment they are conceived.

“Our Charter of Rights and Freedoms states clearly that ‘Everyone has the right to life, liberty and security of the person.’ Canadian law deliberately excludes humans in the womb, stating that a child only ‘becomes a human being’ when it has ‘completely proceeded […] from the body of its mother.’ This legal fiction is not only bad science, but it blatantly denies humanity to the pre-born, stripping them of their right to life,” said Gunnarson.

Trudeau laments possible Roe v. Wade repeal

The U.S. Supreme Court confirmed the authenticity of the unprecedented leaked draft but said it does not reflect the court’s final opinion.

Trudeau commented on the U.S. Supreme Court leak, saying “we know unfortunately with what we see among our neighbours to the south but also with what we see in the debates within the Conservative Party of Canada that we need to ensure there are protections.”

Trudeau on Tuesday publicly voiced his support for the killing of the unborn on demand.

“The right to choose is a woman’s right and a woman’s right alone,” tweeted Trudeau.

“Every woman in Canada has a right to a safe and legal abortion. We’ll never back down from protecting and promoting women’s rights in Canada and around the world.”

Neither Canada’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms nor the Supreme Court of Canada have ever established a right to abortion-on-demand.

However, Canada as it stands lacks any legislation prohibiting abortion, even right up until birth.

Abortion was in effect legalized in Canada in 1969 when then-Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau (the father of current Prime Minister Justin Trudeau) passed a heavily criticized Omnibus Bill which amended the criminal code to allow abortions to be done in hospitals under permissive circumstances, with the approval of the hospital therapeutic abortion committee (TAC).

This law remained in effect until the Supreme Court of Canada struck it down as unconstitutional on a technicality in the 1988 Morgentaler decision. The court ruled that it violated a woman’s Charter right to security of the person since the law could not be applied equally across the country.

“In 1990, the Conservative government under Prime Minister Brian Mulroney introduced Bill C-43. It was the government’s attempt to bring in a pro-abortion law in pro-life clothing,” Jim Hughes, president emeritus of CLC, told LifeSiteNews last year.

“It would not have saved even one single child,” Hughes continued. CLC worked with Senator Stanley Haidasz and others and was successful in having Bill C-43 defeated by a tie vote in the Senate.

Trudeau for years has professed his support for abortion, and since he took office in 2015, his Liberal government has put forward many pro-abortion policies.

Recently, Trudeau promised to strip pregnancy resource centers of their charitable status because they promote life instead of abortion.

Trudeau’s Liberal Party’s 2021 election platform specifically targeted pro-life groups, including organizations that directly help women in crisis pregnancies.

Last year, a Canadian bill banning “sex-selective” abortion failed to pass.

Just recently, Canada’s minister responsible for families and children suggested that American women could come to Canada to abort their unborn children should abortion become illegal in parts of the U.S. if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

To date, there have been over 4 million abortions in Canada.

Noted CLC in its press release, “it’s time for Trudeau to put his abortion obsession to rest and put an end to the bloodshed.”

