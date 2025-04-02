Pro-life group gives ‘green light’ to over 100 candidates running in Canada’s federal election

There are currently over 100 pro-life and pro-family candidates running in Canada's 2025 federal election, according to Campaign Life Coalition.

(LifeSiteNews) — Campaign Life Coalition (CLC) has collected information from candidates across Canada, finding that there are over 100 pro-life and pro-family prospective MPs .

Last week, CLC published a list of over 100 pro-life and pro-family candidates in the 2025 federal election who they “green lighted” as being aligned with their values based on surveys and voting records on abortion, euthanasia and LGBT issues.

The Liberal Party of Canada (LPC), the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC), the New Democratic Party, and the Bloc Québécois all have an official pro-abortion stance, promising not to introduce legislation to protect the unborn. Currently, abortion is allowed in Canada for any reason through all nine months of pregnancy.

Despite these official party stances, some Conservative MPs are personally pro-life and have promised to vote in favor of such legislation if given the opportunity.

The list of “green lighted” politicians include 52 candidates from the Conservative Party of Canada, 30 from the People’s Party of Canada (PPC), 10 from the Christian Heritage Party, two from the United Party of Canada, and one from the Libertarian Party.

In the survey sent to candidates, CLC asked:

Do you believe life begins at conception (fertilization)? Are there any circumstances under which you believe a woman should have access to abortion? If elected, would you vote in favor of a law to protect all unborn children from the time of conception (fertilization) onward? If elected, will you vote to pass laws protecting people from euthanasia and assisted-suicide, and vote to reject laws that would expand euthanasia and assisted-suicide? Do you support the conscience rights of health care professionals to refuse to do or refer for medical procedures which they oppose?

Candidates were then ranked according to their responses. Those who did not respond to the survey were ranked according to their voting records, if available.

CLC’s Jack Fonseca stressed the importance of knowing where candidates stand on integral issues, telling LifeSiteNews, “Having a pro-life candidate on the ballot gives voters a moral option which does not violate their consciences, and at the same time, allows them to put their faith in action and send a message about the kind of lawmaker they wish to see.”

“Secondly, since our long term goal is to pass legislation which restores legal protection for unborn children, we need to work very hard to elect a majority of pro-life MPs,” he explained.

“Thirdly, even if it ends up that the majority of MPs in the next parliament remains pro-abortion, there is tremendous value to our movement in maximizing the number of pro-lifers in a party caucus,” he stated, adding that the presence of pro-life MPs can help restrain pro-abortion MPs and even party leaders from “any temptation they might have to advance the abortion agenda.”

Share











