Pro-life group hoping to outdo Planned Parenthood in annual fundraiser face-off

March 5, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Heroic Media, an organization that uses targeted internet advertising to connect women facing unexpected pregnancies with pro-life pregnancy centers, is hosting a fundraising luncheon event tomorrow in which they hope to outdo a Planned Parenthood’s fundraising awards event, which is scheduled for the same time.

According to a press statement from the group, “The head-to-head fundraisers have competed for years. Last year, Heroic Media's free event garnered $1.4 million while the Planned Parenthood luncheon raised $2.2 million with tickets priced at $250 each.”

Brett Attebery, Heroic Media’s Vice President of Marketing, Innovation and Technology, says of their mission: “When I joined heroic media I found a Charlotte Lozier Institute report showing that about 50% of women don't even know what a pregnancy Help Center is, and with my background in marketing I knew that was not good news for the pro-life movement. Because it's really simple: if women don't know about pregnancy help centers, then women won't go to pregnancy health centers.”

Attebery told LifeSiteNews that the luncheon “will help abortion-minded women and babies across the United States.”

“It puts a spotlight on the diabolical work that Planned Parenthood is doing to deceive women at a time when they are most apt to make the irreversible choice to abort their preborn child,” he said.

This year, New England Patriots’ all-star tight end Benjamin Watson and his wife Kirsten are honorary chairs for the event.

Filmmaker Jason Jones will address the event's attendees. Jones and Watson have produced a new documentary — Divided Hearts of America: The Truth About Abortion in America — to be released later this year. The latter spoke at a pro-life rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court yesterday as the court heard oral arguments on a Louisiana pro-life law.

The National Prayer Luncheon for Life takes place in the Dallas area and is free to attend in person or online (live-streamed), but reservations are required.

Friday, March 6, 2020

12:00 pm - 1:30 pm

Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center

1501 Gaylord Trail, Grapevine, TX 76051