Pro-life group launches campaign to sing Christmas carols outside abortion mills

Pro-Life Action League has invited pro-lifers to participate in their 'Peace in the Womb' Christmas caroling campaign to bring the joy of life to abortion clinics across the world in an effort to save lives.

(LifeSiteNews) — A pro-life advocacy group is organizing a campaign to sing Christmas carols outside abortion clinics as we celebrate the Nativity of Our Lord.

This December, the Pro-Life Action League has invited pro-lifers to participate in their “Peace in the Womb” Christmas caroling campaign to bring the joy of life to abortion clinics across the world.

“One of the Pro-Life Action League’s favorite events of the year is our ‘Peace in the Womb’ Christmas caroling day,” the group wrote on their website.

“The idea is simple: we bring the hope and joy of Christmas to one of the world’s darkest places—the abortion clinic—in hopes that the familiar sounds of Christmas carols will save a life,” it continued.

“And, in fact, lives have been saved by our peaceful, prayerful witness when women heard our songs from inside the abortion facility and chose life for their children,” the website revealed, referencing a 2020 caroling which resulted in a mother decided to keep her baby.

At the time, Pro-Life Action League executive director Eric Scheidler told the Christian Post, “In Jacksonville, Florida, a woman showed up with her daughter for an abortion and the daughter heard the singing, got real upset, went back to her car and said to her mom, ‘Find out what the heck’s going on.’”

“And when they heard that we were there singing Christmas carols trying to appeal to the moms to choose life, the mom and daughter left the abortion clinic and then the pro-lifers followed up and found out that the girl had absolutely chosen to keep her baby,” he recalled.

During the event, pro-lifers braved the winter cold to gather outside abortion clinics, often holding pro-life signs while they sing traditional Christmas carols.

Many caroling events have already taken place across America, such as in Oregon last week when the local Knights of Columbus hosted a caroling event outside the Planned Parenthood in Eugene.

“Some mothers have even walked out on abortion appointments because they heard pro-lifers caroling outside,” Eric Walter, State Life Program Director for Oregon Knights of Columbus, revealed.

Walter said that the caroling is not only for the mothers, but also “for the precious children who will never see their first Christmas. The beautiful Christmas carols are always centered on Baby Jesus Who is our Hope and Life.”

Pro-Life Action League has compiled a list of caroling events which are still taking place up until Christmas. More information regarding participating in caroling can be found on their website.

