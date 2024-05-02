Pro-life group sounds alarm over new Alberta telemedicine abortion pill clinic

'Mixing chemical abortion with telemedicine is a recipe for disaster, certainly for the preborn baby but potentially for the mother as well,' warned Campaign Life Coalition.

(LifeSiteNews) –– Campaign Life Coalition has said that a new facility in Alberta that offers so-called “at-home” telemedicine abortions is a “recipe for disaster” and presents a severe risk to the psychological well-being of women who are prescribed the drugs.

“Mixing chemical abortion with telemedicine is a recipe for disaster, certainly for the preborn baby but potentially for the mother as well,” Campaign Life Coalition’s (CLC) Director of Communications Pete Baklinski told LifeSiteNews regarding the relatively new at-home abortion facility in Calgary.

The facility is called the Alberta Medical Abortion Clinic and it offers prescriptions for abortifacient drug Mifegymiso after “virtual, telephone and in-person appointments to accommodate different preferences and circumstances” so that a person can “choose the option that best suits your needs.”

The facility says it is not affiliated with Alberta Health Services; however, the provincial regulator does cover the cost of an abortion, chemical or otherwise.

Baklinski told LifeSiteNews that the chemical abortifacient, which is branded as Mifegymiso in Canada, is a troublesome drug as it already lists a host of adverse reactions such as “persistent or heavy vaginal bleeding” that can require “treatment with intravenous fluids or blood transfusion.”

“Chemical abortion recklessly puts women’s lives on the line. In the first place, pregnant women calling in for the abortion pill self-determine the gestational age of their baby. Complications can arise if she uses chemical abortion past the 9 weeks cut off date set by Health Canada,” he noted.

Baklinski said that additional complications arise if the woman “calling in for chemical abortion has an undetected ectopic pregnancy.”

“This can only be discovered through ultrasound. Left undetected and without medical intervention can be fatal for her,” he noted.

Other side effects from the drug include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea as well as abdominal pain. Infection complications can even result in “fatal sepsis.”

LifeSiteNews contacted the office of Alberta Minister of Health Adriana LaGrange for comment on why Alberta Health Services covers the cost of the abortion drugs with taxpayer dollars. As of press time, there has been no reply.

Baklinski told LifeSiteNews that in Canada, at least two women have “already died from chemical abortion,” and numerous women who have used this method “have said it was the most painful experience of their lives.”

“Some thought they were dying. Numerous women who have experienced a chemical abortion have said they were unprepared for the pain and bleeding as well as the shock of seeing the visible tiny human being in embryonic form they had expelled,” he said.

“This product certainly has nothing to do with women’s health or wellbeing.”

An observational study from 2015, “Upadhyay UD, Desai S, Zlidar V, Weitz TA, Grossman D, Anderson P, Taylor D,” shows that there are higher complication rates following chemical abortion compared to a surgical abortion.

Chemical abortions place additional toll on women

Baklinski observed to LifeSiteNews that while every abortion harms “women on so many levels, including physically, emotionally, psychologically, and spiritually,” the additional toll from a self-administered chemical abortion is that the “woman bears the full responsibility for killing her baby by her own hand.”

“She will have no one but herself to share the burden of guilt with. Abortion is already known to be a driver of mental health issues. Women who have undergone an abortion experience an 81 percent increased risk of mental health problems and a staggering 155 percent greater risk of suicide. Chemical abortion could certainly compound this,” he said.

In February, LifeSiteNews published a report written by Baklinski highlighting how the Canadian Pharmacists Association (CPhA) has released a toolkit promoting abortifacients.

“In dispensing abortion drugs to kill humans, pharmacists have become just like the Nazis in their death camps. Pharmacies are the new centres of a horrific holocaust,” he noted in the report.

CLC has also advocated that abortifacients be banned in Canada due to the dangers of the drugs as well as the fact they take the innocent life of an unborn baby. CLC has also said provincial governments should stop funding the drugs altogether.

Despite the availability of the abortion drugs in Alberta, a recent poll has shown that most Albertans favor parental consent for minors to obtain an abortion.

According to CLC, abortion has killed over four million preborn babies in Canada since its legalization in 1969, which is roughly equivalent to the total population of the province of Alberta.

Contact:

Alberta Minister of Health Adriana LaGrange

Phone: 780-427-3665

Email: [email protected]

