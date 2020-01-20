Pro-life group to spend $52 million to help re-elect Trump

WASHINGTON D.C., January 20, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — The non-profit pro-life Susan B. Anthony List has announced that it will spend $52 million for the re-election of President Trump and pro-life senators this year.

The group will focus its efforts on battleground states Arizona, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wisconsin. Each of these states is crucial to Republicans for retaining the White House and control of the Senate. A release from the group said its teams have already visited more than 460,000 homes. It is currently focusing on Arizona, Florida, and North Carolina.

According to Mallory Quigley of Susan B. Anthony List and Women Speak Out PAC, “[t]he stakes of this election could not be higher. Democratic contenders for president are lining up to support abortion on demand, and even infanticide, and declaring war on even the most modest pro-life policies.”

She credited Trump as the “most pro-life president in our nation’s history.” Promising that pro-life activists will fan out in support of pro-life candidates, Quigley said polling and the group’s on-the-ground experience show that “Democrats’ abortion radicalism is a liability for them at the ballot box.”

Quigley added that activists will go door-to-door to visit Democrat voters who may be unaware of the Democratic Party’s “support for extreme pro-abortion policies.”

“Our focused, battle-tested voter outreach method will ensure we reach the voters who can provide President Trump and pro-life Senate candidates the winning margin on Election Day,” Quigley said. Her group’s campaign efforts will include not only knocking on doors, but also mailings, phone banks, and digital media buys as part of the multi-million-dollar spend.

In a memo to interested parties, SBA List national campaign director Tim Edson wrote that the SBA List and Women Speak Out PAC field teams, consisting of more than 4,000 canvassers, have visited more than 4.6 million voters. He said their “ground game” is critical in Trump’s election and securing a Republican Senate majority.

The goal is twofold, wrote Edson:

Ensure that “unreliable pro-life voters” go to the polls to “vote against the extreme pro-abortion radicalism of Democratic candidates.” Demonstrate to “persuadable voters,” including “Hispanics, Independents, Democrats, and moderate Republicans,” how radical the pro-abortion lobby has become, and persuade them to vote Republican.

The memo said canvassers will even address voters who consider themselves “pro-choice” but who are uncomfortable with late-term abortion, infanticide and “abortion activists posing as federal judges.”

Edson said canvassers are visiting moderate Democrats to educate them about the “extreme pro-abortion positions of Democratic presidential candidates and Senate candidates bought and paid for by Planned Parenthood and the abortion lobby.”

SBA List president Marjorie Dannenfelser chaired Trump’s Pro-Life Coalition during the 2016 campaign after obtaining pro-life commitments from him. On the associated www.lifeontheballot.com website, SBA List is tracking the president’s pro-life achievements.

Undeterred, Planned Parenthood announced last week an unprecedented electoral effort. The federally subsidized abortion provider plans to spend at least $45 million on ad buys to reach five million voters in battleground states.