Pro-life group to submit thousands of abortion pill horror stories for Supreme Court case

These women's stories expose 'the lies, deceit, and fraudulent 'healthcare' of the abortion industry,' according to the Justice Center.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – A legal brief to be submitted to the U.S. Supreme Court’s upcoming review of federal abortion pill rules will present the experiences of “thousands” of women injured by the very drugs that the Biden administration wants distributed with virtually no medical oversight.

This week, the nation’s highest court announced that it will review arguments pertaining to the federal government’s elimination of requirements that the abortion pill mifepristone must be dispensed in person, allowing pharmacists to instead send it through the mail as long as the recipient has a prescription. The case could potentially also impact the U.S. Food & Drug Administration’s (FDA’s) original approval of mifepristone in 2000 and subsequent relaxation of the cutoff point for taking it from seven to 10 weeks.

On Wednesday, the Justice Foundation announced that it intends to file a brief in the case documenting women’s firsthand experiences with abortion pills, highlighting the “lies, deceit, and fraudulent ‘healthcare’ of the abortion industry” that told them the pills were safe.

“What they failed to tell me was what was going to truly happen, the intense cramping, the bleeding, the large pieces of bloody tissue I would pass, the nausea, the weakness,” one says. “I thought I was going to die there all alone. I was sure I needed medical attention, but I was afraid of the exposure of what I had done.”

“I took the second pill while laying on my bed, expecting some mild menstrual cramps as they had told me. That’s not what it was at all — I experienced very intense, painful cramps as my body expelled my baby’s body into the toilet,” a second attests. “My baby was disposed of in a toilet. A toilet. I wish so much now that I would’ve taken the remains of that precious little body and buried it.”

In the press release, Justice Foundation president Allan Parker also shares one of the first phone calls from a woman “sobbing uncontrollably” about her experience with chemical abortion: “They lied to me! They said it wasn’t a baby! This is a baby! I can see the hands and legs! Can I bury my baby in the backyard?”

Evidence shows that abortion pills carry specific risks for the mothers who take them (on top of being lethal to their preborn children). A 2020 open letter from a coalition of pro-life groups to then-FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn noted that the FDA’s own adverse reporting system says the “abortion pill has resulted in over 4,000 reported adverse events since 2000, including 24 maternal deaths. Adverse events are notoriously underreported to the FDA, and as of 2016, the FDA only requires abortion pill manufacturers to report maternal deaths.”

Pro-lifers warn that with the Biden administration completely eliminating requirements that abortion pills be taken under any medical supervision or with medical support close by, those events are certain to increase.

“A November 2021 study by Charlotte Lozier Institute scholars appeared in the peer-reviewed journal Health Services Research and Managerial Epidemiology,” Catholic University of America research associate Michael New wrote. “They analyzed state Medicaid data of over 400,000 abortions from 17 states that fund elective abortions through their Medicaid programs. They found that the rate of abortion-pill-related emergency-room visits increased over 500 percent from 2002 through 2015. The rate of emergency-room visits for surgical abortions also increased during the same time period, but by a much smaller margin.’”

Yet the White House and the abortion lobby have determined that, with the overturn of Roe v. Wade last year allowing states to directly ban abortion for the first time in half a century, easy distribution of abortion pills across state lines is one of their most potent tactics for preserving abortion access.

In November 2022, Operation Rescue reported that a net decrease of 36 abortion facilities last year led to the lowest number in almost 50 years, yet the chemical abortion business “surged” with 64% of new facilities built last year specializing in dispensing mifepristone and misoprostol.

