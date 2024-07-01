Pro-life groups back new congressional bill to ‘outlaw abortion at the federal level’

Pro-life groups including Students for Life Action and Heritage Action are backing a bill from House Freedom Caucus chair Bob Good that would ban almost all abortions.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — New congressional legislation would ban almost all abortions if passed.

Representative Bob Good, a Virginia Republican, introduced the legislation with the support of a handful of pro-life groups.

The bill would “outlaw abortion at the federal level,” according to a news release from Rep. Good.

“His legislation makes it a federal crime for a licensed medical professional who accepts federal funds to perform or prescribe an abortion at any point after fertilization,” according to the representative’s office.

The legislation would prohibit doctors who accept federal taxpayer funds from committing abortions. This is a significant amount of the medical profession, since around 85% accept Medicare.

There would be no exceptions for rape or incest. The bill would allow an exception for “[a] mother whose life is endangered by a physical illness.” However, direct abortion is not morally justifiable and is never medically necessary, as recently affirmed by OB/GYN Ingrid Skop, an adviser to Texas on maternal mortality and the director of medical affairs for Charlotte Lozier Institute.

Pro-life organizations endorsed the bill.

“The Life Act is the legislation the whole pro-life movement is ultimately striving for, especially at Students for Life Action, because a humane and civil society takes care of all people, from conception to natural death,” SFL Action stated. “We are so proud to have worked with Rep. Good (R-VA) on this piece of strong pro-life legislation, and we will continue to fight to protect every child and mother from the injustice of abortion.”

Janae Stracke with Heritage Action also backed the legislation.

“We all have a duty to protect the unborn, especially as the Biden administration defies state laws to force its pro-abortion agenda on Americans,” Stracke stated. “Children at every stage of life are relying on lawmakers to unite behind a robust pro-life policy agenda that both empowers women to choose life and defends those who are too young to have a voice.”

Concerned Women for America supports the legislation as well. “We know that life begins at the moment of conception. That’s why abortion at any stage is contrary to the founding principle of our nation – that every person is equal and has an inherent right to life,” CEO Penny Nance stated. “Congress has a duty to protect that right for every American, even the smallest babies in the womb.”

Though the legislation has slim chances of passing through the current Congress and being signed by President Joe Biden, it does further the pro-life movement’s goals of restricting abortion at the federal level and shows a divide between some Republicans.

Some moderate Republicans like President Donald Trump and Florida Senator Rick Scott oppose substantial efforts to protect innocent human babies from being killed in the womb. Others, like leading pro-life groups, want to see significant federal action taken to protect innocent human life.

Many Republican Senators have backed similar legislation pre-Dobbs to effectively declare that life begins at conception and prohibit abortion at the federal level. However, many, if not all, have appeared to back away from their past support for federal pro-life protections since the reversal of Roe v. Wade in June 2022.

We are honored to have worked with Rep. Good (R-VA) on this strong piece of pro-life legislation. Thank you for your leadership on life! https://t.co/0r7EJdcNUX — Students for Life Action (@SFLAction) June 28, 2024

Senator Rand Paul, a libertarian Kentucky Republican, said in June 2022 the “best way is to send it back to the states.”

“It’s also been something I’ve advocated for a long time,” Paul said, after suggesting the Supreme Court said abortion must be handled by the states.

However, Paul has regularly supported federal abortion bans. “The Life at Conception Act legislatively declares what most Americans believe and what science has long known — that human life begins at the moment of conception, and therefore is entitled to legal protection,” Sen. Paul said in 2013, introducing legislation to protect human life from abortion.

He introduced similar legislation in 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2021, as previously reported by LifeSiteNews. The 2021 legislation had 18 co-sponsors, including rumored Trump VP pick Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina.

Trump opposed the conservative Bob Good in what appears to be an unsuccessful re-election bid because the Virginia congressman initially backed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in the 2024 presidential primary battle. Good chairs the conservative House Freedom Caucus.

Share











