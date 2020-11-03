Pro-life group’s ‘biggest campaign effort yet’ reached out to 8 million voters

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

WASHINGTON, D.C., November 3, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — The national pro-life advocacy group Susan B. Anthony List (SBA List) yesterday revealed the unprecedented scope of their 2020 election campaign efforts: In its largest campaign ever, SBA List spent $52 million and reached out to over 8 million voters in ten key swing states.

Interactions with more than 8 million voters translated into 2.5 million homes visited, and over 1,000 pro-life canvassers deployed.

Not all voters, however, were contacted in person. SBA List also reached out via 14.7 million voter mail pieces sent, 45 million online ad views, 6.6 million live voter calls completed, and 7 million text messages sent.

Mallory Quigley, SBA List’s Vice President of Communications, explained, “The 2020 election cycle marks SBA List’s biggest campaign effort yet at a time when the stakes for unborn children have never been higher.

“We deployed over 1,000 canvassers and used every communications tool available to expose Democrats’ extremism on abortion in order to re-elect President Trump and our pro-life Senate majority,” she added.

SBA List and Women Speak Out PAC, the super PAC affiliated with SBA List, have concentrated their efforts on ten battleground states that will help determine the outcome of the presidential election: Arizona, Florida, Iowa, Michigan, Montana, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, and Wisconsin.

SBA List had announced its $52 million campaign in January, several weeks before the coronavirus crisis hit the United States.

Marjorie Dannenfelser, the organization’s president, chaired Donald Trump’s Pro-Life Coalition during the 2016 campaign after obtaining pro-life commitments from him. On the associated Life on the Ballot website, SBA List is tracking the president’s pro-life achievements.

Listed achievements include the appointment of pro-life judges, most recently Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett. Trump also defunded several pro-abortion programs and groups, and was the first president to speak at the annual March for Life in the nation’s capital earlier this year.