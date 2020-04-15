Pro-life ‘Hercules’ actor blasts gov’t for saying abortions are essential, church is not

April 15, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – American pro-life actor Kevin Sorbo said that the fact churches have been shut while abortions are considered an “essential” service during the coronavirus lockdown shows “the morbid condition of America.”

Sorbo made the comments via his Twitter page on April 9. He blasted the “government bureaucrats” who have deemed abortion facilities as “essential” alongside liquor and cannabis stores, while at the same time judging church services to bet “non-essential.”

In a nation where liquor stores, marijuana dispensaries, and abortion clinics are deemed “essential” by government bureaucrats during the coronavirus outbreak, and church attendance is judged non-essential, we don’t have to study long to diagnose the morbid condition of America — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) April 9, 2020

Sorbo is a practicing Christian known for starring as “Hercules” on television in the 1990s, as well as more recently for his work in the Christian film “God's Not Dead.”

His comments come at a time when most churches, schools, sit-down restaurants, and many other businesses around the world have been shut due to the health orders imposed by government authorities in the name of fighting the coronavirus.

In addition to this, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams and the Centers for Disease Control told all healthcare facilities across the U.S. that non-urgent or essential surgeries should be rescheduled, so that resources could be focussed on the virus.

Some states such as Texas, Alaska, and Ohio have halted abortions because of the coronavirus.

Planned Parenthood launched a lawsuit against the state of Texas demanding it be allowed to continue aborting babies during the pandemic. This was thrown out by an appeals court, and it is anticipated that the U.S. Supreme Court will intervene in the matter.

In Canada, abortions have continued unabated in all provinces and territories, even though provincial health authorities across the nation, like in the U.S., have postponed all non-essential surgeries due to the virus’ potential strain on the health care system.

Recently, 30,000 pro-life doctors concluded that elective abortions are not “essential” or “urgent” at a time when resources are needed to combat the coronavirus.

Abortion facilities remaining open in the U.S. and Canada contrasts with the fact that that some Christians have been fined for attending “drive-in” church services. In other cases, drive-in services have been canceled in the U.S.

In Canada, an Easter Sunday drive in-service in a small town in the province of Saskatchewan was prevented from taking place. The local health authorities said that the planned drive-in service constituted a “mass gathering.”