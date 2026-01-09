Pro-life hero arrested in Vancouver for opposing ‘bubble zone’ laws protecting abortion centers

'If you really believe that this is the killing of an unborn child, then maybe we should be acting like it,' pro-life activist Lane Walker said after his arrest outside a Vancouver facility.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (LifeSiteNews) — Local pro-life activist Lane Walker was arrested for defending life outside a Vancouver abortion clinic, in the latest attack against the pro-life movement.

On January 6, police arrested and charged Walker, a local pro-lifer, at Everywoman’s Health Center in Vancouver, British Columbia, for engaging in conversation with a passerby about the legislation which prohibits pro-life activism outside abortion facilities.

“When we are told that we need to love not just in words, but in deeds, I think that challenge around how our words and how our actions line up is really important,” Walker told LifeSiteNews in a recent interview.

“And some of the ways it gets talked about, if you really believe that this is the killing of an unborn child, then maybe we should be acting like it,” he continued.

January 6 marked the fourth time Walker has defended life outside the center in recent months.

During his four-hour witness outside the facility on Tuesday, Walker voiced his opposition to Vancouver’s “bubble zone” laws which prohibit any pro-life activism within 50 metres of an abortion mill. This includes protesting the bubble zone law itself.

Police were quickly called to the clinic and engaged in conversation with Walker for two hours, during which he revealed that he was outside the center to protest the bubble zone laws.

Walker was charged with violation of the Access to Abortion Services Act, but his charges were later reduced to a simple mischief charge.

According to Walker, police alleged that his activism was an act of minor civil disturbance, “which would be the equivalence of charging the civil rights marchers with unlawful assembly or disorderly conduct for marching without a permit.”

Walker is scheduled to appear in court March 18.

Despite his arrest, Walker remained dedicated to the pro-life cause and standing up for the unborn, stressing the importance of every citizen to defend the helpless and weak.

“It is more than important, it is our sacred duty, and it is the implication of Jesus’ teaching and His example to us to take up your cross,” Walker explained. “He didn’t say worship His cross. He said in plain speech, ‘Sort out your personal stuff and step into the conflict,’ which is to say ‘Love God and your neighbour every day.'”

Walker challenged pro-lifers to step outside their comfort zones and publicly defend the unborn in an effort to spread the pro-life message of life and hope.

“I can definitely say that that tension and that division between public life and personal life is very difficult because many people really appreciate my sense of, you know, we really need to have a meaningful relationship with Jesus,” he explained.

“It needs to be a real thing that happens, not just a doctrine where you believe, not just an apologetics that we argue and defend,” Walker continued.

“It should be and needs to be an actual experience of who Jesus is in our lives,” he declared.

Walker is one of many pro-life activists who bravely opposed anti-life legislation to bring hope and truth to abortion facilities across Canada.

Earlier this year, after months of court hearings, pro-life hero Linda Gibbons was acquitted after she was arrested for witnessing outside a Toronto abortion facility.

Similarly, pro-life group Right Now went undercover to four abortion centers to expose late-term abortions happening in Canada. Their videos went viral on social media and reignited the abortion debate across the country.

Share











