Pro-life hero Mark Houck wins million dollar settlement after Biden DOJ targeted him

During the Biden administration, two dozen heavily armed FBI agents with guns drawn besieged Mark Houck’s home, terrifying his wife and seven children, before arresting the pro-life father and charging him under the FACE Act.

(LifeSiteNews) — Pro-life hero Mark Houck has won a seven-figure settlement in federal court against the U.S. Department of Justice, which, under the Biden administration, egregiously targeted him in 2022.

“Today we have a huge announcement at 40 Days for Life and a huge victory for free speech,” declared Shawn Carney, President and CEO of 40 Days for Life regarding the lawsuit won by the organization’s attorneys on behalf of Houck and his family.

In September 2022, about two dozen heavily armed FBI agents, guns drawn, besieged Houck’s home, terrifying his wife and seven young children, before taking him into custody.

The charge, which stemmed from an incident where Houck protected his young son from an angry abortion escort, had already been thrown out by the District Court in Philadelphia but was then picked up by then-U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland’s Department of Justice.

Like many others who were targeted by Biden’s administration, the 40 Days for Life volunteer was charged under the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act. Houck had faced up to 11 years in prison.

The Biden DOJ, working with the FBI, committed dozens of SWAT team raids that were quickly characterized as the political “weaponization” of the federal agencies against pro-lifers, Trump supporters, conservative Christians, and medical freedom advocates.

“We got so much persecution from the DOJ under Biden,” noted Carney, “and President Trump has corrected that.”

“It has been absolutely night and day,” he added.

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