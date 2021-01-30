Pro-life heroine takes her fight to Canada’s Supreme Court. She needs your help!

January 29, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — LifeSite has been closely following the story of Canadian pro-life heroine Mary Wagner for many years. She is now in need of your help to continue her legal battle.

Recently, Wagner’s challenge to Canada’s law denying the humanity of the unborn child reached the Supreme Court of Canada. Mary has been fighting an eight-year legal battle to defend unborn children and their mothers, and as she reaches its final stage, she is need of your support.

Please consider securely donating to Mary Wagner’s legal defense fund through our LifeFunder Campaign.

LifeFunder is a recently started project of LifeSite, which provides a Christian alternative to crowdfunding and fundraising sites like GoFundMe that have censored and even blocked pages they deem offensive.

Mary’s case is challenging the present law, section 223(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada, which shamefully allows abortion up to birth in the country.

The legal defense fund is in great need of your help to pay debt already accrued and to pay for this costly appeal. The work done prior to this appeal is only partially paid, and more expenses are being added for this once-in-a-lifetime application for leave to appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada.

Mary has spent six years of her life in jail for trying to save mothers and their unborn children from the violence of abortion. This is the last chance Mary has on our behalf for the sake of the pre-born to advance her case to the highest court in the country.

If Mary is granted leave to appeal, the expenses will be even more substantial. Also, prayers are especially needed for this case, because Mary’s battle is our battle for the sake of all pregnant mothers and their children.

The bottom line is that Mary’s case has the potential to change Canada’s abortion laws for the better and, quite possibly, substantially so. Please consider joining Mary and her team in bringing justice for those who cannot defend themselves.

To read more about Mary and the case, please visit the “Updates” section in the LifeFunder Campaign page by clicking this link: https://www.lifefunder.com/marywagnerldf.

You can also read all of LifeSite’s previous coverage and reporting on Mary Wagner by clicking here.