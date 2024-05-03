Pro-life hospice group launches ‘Do Not Euthanize’ registry to protect Canadians patients

Angelina Ireland, executive director of the Delta Hospice Society, told LifeSiteNews that as of May 1, Canadians can visit their website and sign up for their Do Not Euthanize registry to protect themselves from premature death.

(LifeSiteNews) –– One of Canada’s only fully pro-life hospices, the Delta Hospice Society (DHS), has launched a new Do Not Euthanize (DNE) National Registry that it says will help “defend” vulnerable citizens’ lives from “premature death by euthanasia.”

Angelina Ireland, executive director of the DHS, told LifeSiteNews that the new DNE National Registry is live as of May 1, 2024, with the goal being to have everyone who has already signed, or will sign, a DNE, added to the registry.

“Over the last couple of years, we have given out thousands of our Do Not Euthanize Advance Directives across Canada. We are making the wishes of our people known and putting them into legally binding, provincially specific advance directives,” Ireland said to LifeSiteNews.

“Our DNEs put into writing that our people have no interest in being executed by the state via ‘MAiD,’ we want healthcare – we will not be euthanized!”

Ireland told LifeSiteNews that starting May 1, 2024, the option to join the National Registry and obtain a wallet-sized card will be available to order on the DHS’s website, www.deltahospicesociety.org.

“People just need to advise us that they have a signed DNE, and we will send them a customized, wallet-size card with their name and their National Registry number. If they don’t have a DNE yet, they can order both at once,” said Ireland.

“During a medical emergency, if people are not able to communicate their wishes, their DNE card will speak for their lives.”

Ireland said healthcare professionals can call the DHS at their main number, which is listed on the card, “and we will tell them, Do not Euthanize, our people require healthcare!”

“We will keep this precious, unique DNE Registry of people who stand to defend their lives from premature death by euthanasia, safely within our secure national database,” said Ireland.

Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD), as it has been coined by the Liberal federal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, became legal in 2016. In February, after pushback from pro-life, medical, and mental health groups, as well as most of Canada’s provinces, the federal government under Trudeau delayed its planned expansion of MAiD to those suffering solely from mental illness to 2027.

The number of Canadians killed by lethal injection since 2016 stands at close to around 65,000, with an estimated 16,000 deaths in 2023 alone, and many fear that because the official statistics are manipulated the number may be even higher.

Indeed, a recent Statistics Canada update admitted to excluding euthanasia from its death totals despite it being the sixth-highest cause of mortality in the nation.

To combat both the rise in MAiD as well as the state seeming to push it on the vulnerable, Ireland noted how its new National Registry offers “another layer of protection for the vulnerable provided by the Delta Hospice Society to safeguard against this national disgrace called ‘MAiD,” which she said is “a predatory regime against the Canadian people.”

The DHS’s DNE was officially launched in the summer of 2022. Ireland said at the time that it was a “proactive response to those who think that our people have no right to medical treatment or to life itself.” The DHS also has a Do Not Euthanize’ Advance Directive (DNE) program, which is a legal document protecting people against attempts to have their lives “terminated unnaturally” through lethal injection.

To combat the vulnerable falling victim to MAiD against their will, the DHS last year launched a national “Guardian Angels” initiative. This program aims to help ill and vulnerable Canadians stuck in the healthcare system have a personal advocate on their side to champion the “sanctity of life” over euthanasia.

