Pro-life hospice offers ‘Do Not Euthanize Defense Kit’ to protect against assisted suicide predators

Delta Hospice Society put together the free kits to help individuals 'fight for your right to access authentic healthcare without being subjected to the current discrimination facing sick and vulnerable Canadians.'

(LifeSiteNews) – Canada’s leading pro-life hospice is offering a free “Do Not Euthanize Defense Kit” that will help vulnerable Canadians “protect themselves” from “predatory” healthcare workers who push euthanasia on the defenseless.

The kit, from the Delta Hospice Society (DHS), was put together to “protect Canadians from the behemoth ‘Empire MAiD,’” its president, Angelina Ireland, told LifeSiteNews.

Medical Assistance in Dying, or MAiD as it is known, has seen the Canadian government fund the “destruction of the sacred trust between doctors and their patients by creating a predatory medical system that encourages patients to succumb to euthanasia,” Ireland said.

The DHS kit includes a “Do Not Euthanize – (DNE) Advance Directive,” which is provincially specific and legally vetted, as well as a “National Registry,” that the DHS says records “the names of people who have signed DNEs and it is kept on a secure database.”

The kit also includes customized, laminated wallet-sized DNE cards “sent to each DNE recipient expressing the requirement for healthcare” and not MAiD.

Lastly, the kit includes a “MAiD” is not a Health Care Option “Declaration.”

The DHS declaration states, “If any health care employee, or any other person, speaks to me about “MAiD,” I will consider it harassment and will not hesitate to take steps personally, or by way of my legal representative, to have such an individual who mentions “MAiD” to me, either directly or indirectly, prosecuted for counselling to commit suicide contrary to Section 241 of the Criminal Code of Canada.”

Canadians need to be ‘prepared’

Ireland told LifeSiteNews that DHS provides the kit “free of charge to all Canadians.”

“We advise Canadians to be prepared for a healthcare system that has become predatory,” she noted.

“Fight for your right to access authentic healthcare without being subjected to the current discrimination facing sick and vulnerable Canadians.”

Ireland said that the need to create the kit has come because of a push by the pro-death group, Canadian Association of MAID Assessors and Providers (CAMAP), which since 2021 has received $5.5 million from the federal government.

“What does CAMAP do with the money it receives from the Federal government? It creates publications giving advice to the medical community on how to supply euthanasia to Canadians,” Ireland told LifeSiteNews.

Ireland highlighted what she said was one of the most “egregious pieces of ‘literature’ that CAMAP produces,” which is its publication called Bringing up Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) as a Clinical Care Option.

“Within, it unapologetically declares recommendation #4, ‘This document intends to guide clinicians regarding their professional obligation to bringing up MAiD as a care option for patients,” Ireland pointed out.

“Our most recent document, MAiD is not a HealthCare Option Declaration, speaks directly to the propaganda, funded by the Federal government, and delivered to healthcare workers by the organization CAMAP,” she added.

Ireland told LifeSiteNews that while the DHS has “been shut out of the medical system and not allowed to have a hospice facility,” it has “developed programs to help protect people from ‘MAID,’ thus giving them the best chance to access proper healthcare inside a predatory system.”

The DHS is now actively seeking patients in the healthcare system who would be like “Guardian Angels,” and also has recently launched a Do Not Euthanize (DNE) National Registry that it says will help “defend” vulnerable citizens’ lives from “premature death by euthanasia.”

As it stands, the DHS is currently operating out of a small office after its Irene Thomas Hospice and the Supportive Care Centre were taken by British Columbia’s Fraser Health Authority. The DHS was given no compensation for its assets that Ireland estimated at $9 million.

In February, after pushback from pro-life, medical, and mental health groups as well as most of Canada’s provinces, the federal government delayed the mental illness expansion until 2027.

The number of Canadians killed by lethal injection under the nation’s MAiD program since 2016 stands at close to 65,000, with an estimated 16,000 deaths in 2023 alone. Many fear that because the official statistics are manipulated the number may be even higher.

Those wanting to order a free “Do Not Euthanize Defense Kit” can call 1-800-232-1589 or visit deltahospicesociety.org/about-us/do-not-euthanize-dne-advance-directive.

