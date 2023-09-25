Pro-life hospice president calls legalized assisted suicide in Canada a ‘national horror’

'We have reached the point where we must all protect each other from MAiD,' Delta Hospice Society president Angelina Ireland said.

(LifeSiteNews) – The head of one of Canada’s few pro-life hospice societies warned that euthanasia, since being legalized by the federal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has become a national “horror” show.

“Unfortunately, there is no reprieve in sight as think Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) becomes a national horror and the ‘professionals’ sharpen up their needles,” Angelina Ireland, the president of the pro-life Delta Hospice Society (DHS) based in British Columbia, told LifeSiteNews.

Ireland warned that Canada has now reached the point where everyone needs to “protect” each other from those pushing euthanasia.

“We have reached the point where we must all protect each other from MAiD,” she noted.

Recently, Ireland warned about the release of an initiative championed and funded by the Liberal federal government called “Medical Assistance in Dying accredited training program for health professionals.”

She said the training program is nothing more than preparation for “the next phase of the Canadian Cull.”

“They (Trudeau government Minister of Health Mark Holland) want us to think Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) is so ‘personal and complex’ that apparently no ordinary person could possibly understand the intricacies of non-culpable homicide,” Ireland said.

The MAiD “training program” was developed by the pro-euthanasia advocacy group Canadian Association of MAiD Assessors and Providers (CAMAP).

In June, prominent pro-life researcher Patricia Maloney called out the Trudeau Liberals for handing out more than $3 million to CAMAP.

As a result of Canada’s ever-relaxing MAiD laws, the DHS has taken action and has launched “Guardian Angels,” which is a “national volunteer health advocate program that seeks to walk with people on their healthcare journey and support them to find alternatives to euthanasia.”

Ireland said that such programs are needed as Canada has reached the point where we “must all protect each other from MAiD.”

The Liberal federal government under Trudeau legalized euthanasia in 2016, and since that time deaths have skyrocketed under its MAiD program. There has also been a continued push to further expand who can qualify for state-sanctioned death.

The allowance of MAiD for those suffering solely from mental illness came as part of the 2021 passage of Bill C-7, which also allowed the chronically ill — not just the terminally ill — to qualify for doctor-assisted death.

The mental illness expansion was originally set to take effect in March. However, after massive pushback from pro-life groups, conservative politicians, and others, the Liberals delayed the introduction of the full effect of Bill C-7 until 2024 via Bill C-39, which became law on March 9.

In July, LifeSiteNews reported that Ontario has seen deaths by state-sanctioned euthanasia skyrocket by 25% in the first five months of 2023, meaning that the province is on track to see 5,000 die via the grim procedure this year alone.

