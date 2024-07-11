Pro-life hospice relaunches counseling service for Canadians considering euthanasia

The pro-life Delta Hospice Society has relaunched its counseling program to help Canadians considering euthanasia to chose life, as well as to offer bereavement services to those impacted by the euthanasia death of a loved one.

(LifeSiteNews) –– One of Canada’s only fully pro-life hospices, the Delta Hospice Society (DHS), has restarted its counseling program geared toward helping those who may be considering euthanasia, known legally as Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD), to not follow through with the procedure.

With euthanasia deaths soaring in Canada year-over-over, the DHS has made it a point to offer help to any Canadian who may be feeling the urge to end their life via state-sponsored assisted suicide.

Speaking to LifeSiteNews, DHS president Angelina Ireland said that her organization is “happy” that its “counseling program is starting up again,” explaining that “bereavement counseling as well as counseling for those who are considering euthanasia” is now again available.

“We are seeing that the survivors whose loved ones were ‘MAiDed’ can be particularly traumatized,” Ireland told LifeSiteNews. “We offer our Counselors to speak with them and participate in their journey through grief.”

Ireland told LifeSiteNews that while the DHS has “been shut out of the medical system and not allowed to have a hospice facility,” it has “developed programs to help protect people from ‘MAID,’ thus giving them the best chance to access proper healthcare inside a predatory system.”

“We need to recognize the intoxicating narrative that has gripped our country around the government euthanasia program called ‘MAiD,’” she said. “They want us to believe it is ‘beautiful and peaceful.’”

As Ireland noted, while MAiD is often painted in a positive light by Canadian media and the current government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the reality is much darker.

In addition to the moral consequences of euthanasia, which the Catholic Church unchangeably teaches is a grave sin on behalf of both the person being killed and the person doing the killing, the procedure itself is also not what it seems, according to at least one Canadian anesthesiologist.

According to testimony by Canadian Dr. Joel Zivot, Associate Professor of Anesthesiology and Surgery Emory at the University School of Medicine Atlanta, Georgia, the muscle relaxant drugs given during MAiD “will produce an outwardly observed stillness as a consequence of muscle paralysis that has wrongly and repeatedly been described as a state of peacefulness.”

In Zivot’s opinion, the MAiD procedure is similar to the method used to execute convicts in some American states, and that the only way to refute the hypothesis that the MAiD protocol causes pulmonary fluid accumulation and death akin drowning is by obtaining Canadian data through autopsy studies on at least 200 individuals put to death by MAID.”

While euthanasia deaths continue to rise, the DHS has been actively working against the proliferation of the procedure.

Earlier this week LifeSiteNews reported that the DHS is now actively seeking patients in the healthcare system who would like a “Guardian Angels,” a person who can be assigned to a patient to ensure the patient is not “pressured” into accepting MAiD.

The “Guardian Angels” program helps to ensure that there is a person to “advocate for you or your loved ones with a caring, supportive, and respectful approach,” Ireland said.

The DHS also recently launched a Do Not Euthanize (DNE) National Registry that it says will help “defend” vulnerable citizens’ lives from “premature death by euthanasia.”

Euthanasia first became legal in Canada in 2016 for those with terminal illness. Since then, the eligibly criteria has been loosened to allow the chronically ill, not just the terminally ill, to qualify for death.

Desiring to expand the procedure to even more Canadians, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government sought to expand from just the chronically and terminally ill, to those suffering solely from mental illness.

However, in February, after pushback from pro-life, medical, and mental health groups as well as most of Canada’s provinces, the federal government delayed the mental illness expansion until 2027.

The number of Canadians killed by lethal injection since 2016 stands at close to 65,000, with an estimated 16,000 deaths in 2023 alone. Many fear that because the official statistics are manipulated the number may be even higher.

As it stands, the DHS is currently operating out of a small office after its Irene Thomas Hospice and the Supportive Care Centre were taken by British Columbia’s Fraser Health Authority. The DHS was given no compensation for its assets, which Ireland says has an estimated value of $9 million.

The Irene Thomas Hospice site is now run by the government, complete with euthanasia.

Those wanting to access the DHS counseling program can call 1-800-232-1589.

For those wanting more information on the DHS’s Guadian Angels program can visit: https://deltahospicesociety.org/guardian-angels/

