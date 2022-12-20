Pro-life hospice society president warns delay in Canadian euthanasia bill may not signal victory

'There is nothing to lead me to believe that any MP or Senator supporting MAiD is willing to back down.'

(LifeSiteNews) — The president of the pro-life Delta Hospice Society (DHS) has warned LifeSiteNews that the recent delay in the expansion of Canada’s euthanasia law does not mean the government is reversing course on its grisly plans.

“On first glance it would appear that we have been given a reprieve. Might we have a chance to limit the full weight of Bill C-7 before it crashes against this nation? I doubt it,” DHS president Angelina Ireland told LifeSiteNews.

“I think the Feds are intent on bringing MAiD (Medical assistance in dying) to anyone who might request it – regardless of their circumstances,” added Ireland.

Ireland’s comments are in response to last week’s announcement by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s federal government that the implementation of the provisions in Bill C-7 – which starting in March would have expanded the nation’s euthanasia program to include those suffering solely from mental illness – would be delayed.

The delay came after a number of public scandals, including the surfacing of reports that Canadian veterans were being proactively offered euthanasia by workers at Veterans Affairs Canada (VAC), and other reports showing instances of disabled Canadians choosing assisted suicide as a means of escaping poverty.

Cutting lives to cut costs

In speaking with LifeSiteNews, Ireland said that the Trudeau Liberals and the other parties who support MAiD, “are motivated, not only by a powerful ideology, but also severe economic challenges facing the healthcare system.”

“There is nothing to lead me to believe that any MP or Senator supporting MAiD is willing to back down,” noted Ireland.

“Actually, it’s the opposite with [the government already supporting] initiatives like Advanced Directives to [allow doctors to] kill people when the ‘time comes’.”

Ireland said that in her opinion, the delay might just be down to a “logistics problem” that is preventing the government from fully implementing Bill C-7.

She also said that this delay will likely give the government time to figure out “how to deliver death efficiently,” as they might currently be “ill prepared for the onslaught of death-wishes by Canadians plummeted into mental health crisis, and economic disaster.”

“I have no doubt that the government will sort it out in short order and be full steam ahead with the great Canadian cull,” she added.

This is not the first time Ireland has sounded the alarm over Canada’s increasingly permissive euthanasia laws.

In an interview with LifeSiteNews earlier this year, Ireland noted that the DHS’s “Do Not Euthanize’ Advance Directive (DNE)” has experienced unprecedented demand in the wake of an increased push for MAiD in Canada.

In another interview earlier this year, Ireland told LifeSiteNews that in her view, “MAiD preys upon the vulnerable,” which is especially concerning for an “entire nation that has been traumatized over the past 2.5 years of COVID-mania, inflation, threats of war and social disintegration.”

Canada’s ever-liberalizing laws have allowed euthanasia to rise 32% since 2020, with more than 10,000 people dying in 2021 alone.

Even those in favor of abortion, such as Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) leader Pierre Poilievre, have warned of the Trudeau government’s plans, outright rejecting the notion that the laws surrounding the fatal practice should be further expanded.

LifeSiteNews has reported extensively in the last few weeks about how Canada’s MAiD program is fast-turning the country into the euthanasia death capital of the world.

