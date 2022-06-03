Pro-life insider takes on Gates-funded abortion, globalist medical tyranny at the UN

(LifeSiteNews) – Austin Ruse, writer and United Nations social policy watchdog, states that pro-life activists have reasons for hope in the fight against globalist medical tyranny group.
“What stands in the way of the U.N. pronouncing an international right to abortion is the fact that the General Assembly has never agreed to go along,” said Ruse, founder and president of the Center for Family and Human Rights, in an exclusive interview with LifeSiteNews’ Jim Hale. “That’s where the work of my organization and others like it come in, because we’ve assisted delegations now for 25 years in negotiating documents and ensured that abortion has never been recognized as an international human right.”
Nonetheless, Ruse says there’s a pattern of defiance to the General Assembly by separate offices and programs within the U.N., such as the World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), and the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC). They have consistently ignored the will of the General Assembly and instead work to promote abortion globally, claiming that there is an international right to the practice in U.N. documents.
READ: Attorney says World Health Organization is endangering America’s national sovereignty
“This is, of course, a false claim,” Ruse explained, commenting on the U.N. Human Rights Council’s support for abortion in its amicus brief to the U.S. Supreme Court in the Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case.
“This is one thing that they have wanted. This is what they’ve tried since the Cairo Conference in 1994 and then Beijing in ‘95 and many other conferences, but abortion is not mentioned even in a single human rights treaty.”
“Reproductive health is only mentioned in one human rights treaty, which is the Treaty on Persons with Disabilities, and nowhere does it call for abortion becoming a human right,” Ruse continued.
“Yet these human rights ‘experts’ claim, falsely, to courts around the world and now—including to our own court—that there is an international right to an abortion based on UN documents, both binding and non-binding.”
According to Ruse, a key figure in promoting the global spread of abortion and population control through the auspices of the WHO is Bill Gates.
The WHO Pandemic Treaty looks set to be one of the biggest power-grabs in living memory, with unelected globalists seeking the power to declare pandemics, and then control your country's response.
But it's not too late to do something about it.
SIGN and SHARE this special petition telling Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus that the WHO will never usurp your nation's sovereignty.
The past two years have been rife with infringements on personal liberties and civil rights by national governments, but now the World Health Organization is seeking to appropriate those same abusive powers to itself at a global level.
194 member states representing 99% of the world's population are expected to sign pandemic treaties with the WHO that would allow Tedros, or any future Director General, to dictate exactly how your nation would respond to a new disease outbreak which they consider a pandemic.
This attack on national sovereignty will come as no surprise to those who for years have listened to elites like Klaus Schwab and Bill Gates discussing their vision for the centralization of power into globalist organizations like the World Economic Forum (WEF), the WHO and the rest of the United Nations.
SIGN this petition against the WHO's Pandemic Treaty, before it's too late.
Ludicrously, 20 world leaders calling for the treaty, including Tedros, Boris Johnson and Emmanuel Macron, compared the post-Covid world to the post-WWII period, saying similar co-operation is now needed to "dispel the temptations of isolationism and nationalism, and to address the challenges that could only be achieved together in the spirit of solidarity and co-operation - namely peace, prosperity, health and security."
Australian PM Scott Morrison is the latest leader to express support for a “pandemic treaty”.
The stated intention of the WHO is to “kickstart a global process to draft and negotiate a convention, agreement or other international instrument under the Constitution of the World Health Organization to strengthen pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.”
The wheels are already in motion, with the Biden administration officially proposing the initial steps towards handing global pandemic control to the WHO.
Biden's representatives have submitted amendments to the WHO's International Health Regulations (IHR), which would give the Director General the right to declare health emergencies in any nation, even when disputed by the country in question.
These amendments, which would be legally binding under international law, will be voted on by the World Health Assembly (the governing body of the WHO) at a special convention running from May 22-28 and set the stage for a fully-fledged pandemic treaty to be passed.
SIGN and SHARE the petition telling the WHO that you won't accept any pandemic treaty
The ball has been rolling since the last World Health Assembly meeting in December, where the United States launched negotiations "on a new international health instrument on pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response," a U.S. statement read.
"This momentous step represents our collective responsibility to work together to advance health security and to make the global health system stronger and more responsive.
"We look forward to broad and deep negotiations using a whole-of-society and whole-of-government approach that will strengthen the international legal framework for public health/pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response and enable us to address issues of equity, accountability, and multisectoral collaboration evident in the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We know it will take all of us working together across governments, private sector, philanthropy, academia, and civil society to make rapid progress towards a long-term solution for these complex problems," the U.S. statement added.
SIGN the petition today to show the WHO that you won't accept this attack on national sovereignty.
These are precarious times in which freedom and self-determination must be defended from those who would ride rough-shod over your civil rights.
We do not want to go back to global lockdowns, vaccine mandates and propoganda.
Sign the petition - speak up now!
For More Information:
Biden hands over American sovereignty with proposed WHO treaty - LifeSiteNews
Pandemic Treaty is a backdoor to global governance - LifeSiteNews
Dr. Robert Malone on the WHO's power-grab - LifeSiteNews
**Photo: YouTube Screenshot**
“Bill Gates is the number two funder, number two donor, to the World Health Organization,” Ruse confirmed. “So, he is among the most powerful men in the world.”
“He is fully on board with U.N.-style family planning agenda. He and his wife have funded huge programs to ensure that there are fewer Africans than there were a few years ago. So, he wants fewer Africans. We know that.”
In addition to Fauci and others at the U.S. National Institutes of Health, Ruse emphasized that Gates — often viewed as a selfless philanthropist — profits handsomely from his sponsorship of the WHO.
“[They] are making significant money in the sale of vaccines in Africa, generally and often in vaccines that are harmful,” said Ruse. “For instance, Depo-Provera … which is something that is not allowed to be used here, but we use it on African women—and it’s dangerous.”
“So there’s a whole multi-layered problem with Gates at the World Health Organization in this country and around the world.”
Despite Gates’ resources and the efforts of Fauci and others to use their high station to enforce medical tyranny through the WHO, Ruse believes that faithful Catholics are born for this moment in history.
“It’s not in spite of all the trouble around us. It’s precisely because of all the trouble around us,” said Ruse.
“[T]here is no finer time to be a faithful Catholic is because everything is in danger, and [Jesus] sent us,” he concluded.