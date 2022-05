'We will gladly represent any church or person of faith who seeks legal recourse against you or your protestors for your unlawful disruption of any religious worship services.'

(Thomas More Society) — On May 6, 2022, Thomas More Society attorneys sent a letter to “Ruth Sent Us” in response to their call for widespread disruption of church services on Mother’s Day. The Thomas More Society stands ready to take legal action to defend the rights of religious believers to the free exercise of their religion as guaranteed by the United States Constitution and federal law.

Letter to ‘Ruth Sent Us’

Download and view the PDF file of the Ruth Sent Us letter here.

