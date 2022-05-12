Pro-life law firm stands ready to take legal action against pro-abortion terrorism

The actions of groups such as 'Ruth Sent Us,' attorney Paul Jonna said, 'I think it’s beyond just religious bigotry. I think this is, in my view, domestic terrorism.'

(LifeSiteNews) — The Thomas More Society formally warned radical pro-abortion group “Ruth Sent Us” that fostering acts of terrorism to intimidate pro-lifers will not go legally unanswered.

“Basically, this group is an extremist group,” said Paul Jonna, a pro-life attorney with the Thomas More Society, in an exclusive interview with LifeSiteNews’ Jim Hale. “Besides encouraging and participating in disruptions during Mass, they’ve also recently published the home addresses of the six Supreme Court justices on the conservative side, and they are advocating for protests outside their house. … They’ve also recently threatened that they burn the Eucharist.”

“There’s a lot more I can say, but basically when we found out about this group, we thought we’d immediately put them on notice that if they actually proceed with any of this illegal conduct they can be subject to substantial legal penalties and civil liability as well,” he continued.

The Thomas More Society’s admonishments were precipitated by acts of pro-abortion and anti-religious terrorism by “Ruth Sent Us” at San Francisco’s Cathedral of St. Mary of the Assumption on Feb. 28. The group recorded how it trespassed and disrupted Mass on that day. Then it re-posted its video of the event on Twitter to encourage other pro-abortion activists to respond in the same way to the recent leak of the draft majority opinion in the Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case.

“I think it’s beyond just religious bigotry. I think this is, in my view, domestic terrorism,” explained Jonna, who detailed some of the most recent occurrences of pro-abortion violence flaring up across the nation.

“If you look at the FBI definition of domestic terrorism, [these acts] basically [fit] right into that definition: Dangerous acts intended to intimidate and coerce the civilian population, and intended to influence the policy of government.”

Jonna said that his law firm is currently investigating and researching reports of pro-abortion aggression but has not yet filed any cases against “Ruth Sent Us” or other radical entities.

In the current environment, Jonna recommends that churches, pro-life groups, and their congregations remain vigilant in observing and reporting illegal activity when it arises. He also explained that while the use of force can sometimes be justified when needed, that its use is essentially a legal gray area.

Jonna intimated that calling the police is frequently the most prudent option when dealing with disruptive protesters and stated that churches can refuse entry to anyone that they clearly deemed “suspicious.”

“I would say to play it safe. … Don’t let them in, and call the police,” he concluded.

