‘Truly remarkable’: Pro-life lawyer praises Justice Alito’s leaked draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade

'Mississippi law refers to it as an unborn human being, and the court adopts that language in this draft opinion, which I find to be truly remarkable,' said Royce Hood.

(LifeSiteNews) – A pro-life lawyer has praised Justice Samuel Alito’s recently leaked draft opinion as “truly remarkable.”

In an exclusive interview with pro-life lawyer and activist Royce Hood, LifeSiteNews’ John Henry Westen reviewed the legal and social implications of Alito’s leaked majority opinion in the Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case.

“This opinion has some language in there that is remarkable,” said Hood. “For instance, the Mississippi law refers to—in the past it was, you know, a fetus, right—Mississippi law refers to it as an unborn human being, and the court adopts that language in this draft opinion, which I find to be truly remarkable.”

Hood says one of the reasons for the draft opinion’s powerful impact is that legislators in Mississippi carefully crafted the law under review using compelling language and scientific reasoning to advance both factual and pro-life thinking at the high court.

“So, what Mississippi did was, they actually took a hard look at things that science today knows to be true, and they codified that in their legislation,” Hood explained. “And so Alito and the majority in this draft opinion take a look at those facts, and say these are indisputable, these aren’t being questioned by anybody. And so, therefore, we believe that it is in the interest of this country that Roe was wrong, and that this [abortion] decision should be decided by the people within their states.”

“[A quote] that I found to be really marvelous [is] ‘unborn human being’s heart begins beating at 8 weeks,’ and this is right out of the Missisippi law,” he said. “So much in this opinion has to be dissected; it is truly phenomenal.”

The pro-life lawyer also noted that the leak raised numerous red flags regarding intent and interferes with the integrity of the judicial process.

“This is not something that was leaked with good intentions,” said Hood. “This was leaked for one purpose, and that purpose is basically to sow chaos and try to influence the justices to change their mind.”

He added: “This is pretty egregious that somebody might have leaked this.”

— Article continues below Petition — Supreme Court: Publish decision to overturn Roe now! Show Petition Text 12611 have signed the petition. Let's get to 15000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition SIGN this petition urging the Chief Justice and all the Associate Justices to PUBLISH the decision to overturn Roe now! Don't allow pro-abortion leftists to pressure Supreme Court justices to change their vote to overturn Roe! According to an initial leaked draft majority opinion allegedly written by Justice Samuel Alito and obtained by Politico, the U.S. Supreme Court has voted to overturn its nearly 50-year-old Roe v. Wade decision, which imposed abortion on demand across the country. As reported by Politico, the opinion is “a full-throated, unflinching repudiation of the 1973 decision." Of course, if this decision holds, this would be the best news in decades, thanks be to God! However, leftists in Washington and in the media will stop at nothing to prevent Roe from being overturned. But, intimidation and threats cannot be permitted to influence the Court, especially on this most fundamental human rights ruling. That's why - right now - it's essential to urge the High Court to PUBLISH the ruling which overturns Roe. SIGN this petition urging the Chief Justice and all the Associate Justices to PUBLISH the decision to overturn Roe now! The leak of a drafted opinion is unprecedented in Supreme Court history and is sending shockwaves through the legal world. Rumors are swirling about who could've leaked this seminal ruling, and what Chief Justice Roberts and the FBI will do about it. But, this is a distraction from the real news which is that the Supreme Court is on the verge of righting one of the worst legal decisions ever made in the United States. Over 60 million babies have been killed in the U.S. since the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, a colossal evil that has been allowed to stand for too long. That's why we need to tell the Members of the U.S. Supreme Court to stand strong and PUBLISH THE RULING NOW! Thank you for SIGNING and SHARING this urgent petition. FOR MORE INFORMATION: 'Is the leaked Roe v. Wade reversal opinion an attempt by the Left to pressure justices?' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/analysis-is-the-leaked-roe-reversal-opinion-an-attempt-by-the-left-to-pressure-justices 'Alleged leaked majority opinion shows Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/breaking-scotus-roe-leaked 'Pro-abortion protesters gather outside Supreme Court after reported ruling overturning Roe v. Wade' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/pro-abortion-demonstrators-gather-outside-supreme-court-after-reported-ruling-overturning-roe-v-wade/ **Photo Credit: Shutterstock.com Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Hood encouraged both lay person and professional alike to read the draft opinion to advance their understanding of the case Westen noted that this is a unique opportunity in pro-life history to brush up on one’s pro-life apologetics.

“The left, the pro-abortion lobby are masters at controlling the narrative,” said Hood.

“They are going to do everything they can to control the narrative, to demonize the justices, their families, pro-life movement, to demonize this draft opinion … to probably even riot.”

Despite these intimidation tactics, Hood said that our response should be rooted in prayer.

“Pray for the justices. Pray for their families,” he said.

Hood concluded: “It’s going to be a really interesting few weeks.”

Share











