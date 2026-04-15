Pro-life leader criticizes Cardinals Cupich, McElroy, Tobin for ignoring abortion on 60 Minutes

‘I don’t seem to recall three Bishops doing a lengthy interview with 60 Minutes to denounce President Biden’s policies’ that killed 700,000+ children in chemical abortions last year, Kristan Hawkins said.

(LifeSiteNews) — Pro-life leader Kristan Hawkins has criticized three U.S. cardinals for their interview on “60 Minutes” for failing to speak up about abortion.

Hawkins, the president of Students for Life, responded to a clip from CBS’ “60 Minutes” TV interview with Cardinals Joseph Tobin of Newark, New Jersey, Blase Cupich of Chicago, and Robert McElroy of Washington, D.C.

She wrote: “I don’t seem to recall three Bishops doing a lengthy interview with 60 Minutes to denounce President Biden’s policies that unleashed unrestricted chemical abortion pills into every state and killed over 700,000 children made in God’s image last year alone.”

During the interview, the three cardinals focused on issues that are favored by leftists, including allowing mass immigration into the U.S. and condemning military operations, while steering clear of abortion, euthanasia, and the impact of unbridled immigration on tens of millions of economically vulnerable American families and hundreds of thousands of trafficked migrants, including children.

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton offered a similar critique about the bishops’ failing to address abortion. He wrote: “America kills about 1,000,000 unborn human beings a year through abortion and yet three leading cardinals go on 60 Minutes to promote left-wing talking points on Trump, the illegal immigration invasion, etc.”

Throughout the interview, President Trump was clearly in the crosshairs of the three U.S. prelates while they repeatedly propped up the “first American Pope.”

Newsmax host Todd Starnes suggested that the appearance of the cardinals was part of a coordinated effort with the Vatican to attack President Trump.

“Last week David Axelrod, Obama’s former senior advisor and a longtime Democrat strategist, met with Pope Leo XIV. Days later, Pope Leo is attacking Trump and three cardinals appeared on 60 Minutes to attack the president,” said Starnes.

“I don’t believe in coincidences. This is nothing more than a coordinated attack on the president of the United States by the Vatican,” he noted. “And quite frankly, it is both distasteful and un-Christian.”

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