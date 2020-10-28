Pro-life leaders ask bishops to declare voting for Biden is a ‘mortal sin’

October 28, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – A new video shows pro-life leaders across the U.S. urging Catholic bishops to speak about the serious sin of voting for pro-abortion candidates.

It is a compilation of statements from Joe Scheidler, Joan Andrews Bell, Monica Miller, Father Stephen Imbarrato, Mike McMonagle, David Vogel, and others.

Dr. Monica Migliorino Miller of Citizens for a Pro-Life Society said, “It is absolutely, morally, spiritually incumbent on every bishop to point out that there cannot be a vote for anyone, let alone Joe Biden, who supports the killing of innocent human life. The bishops have to find their voice and guide the flock.”

